Following new bill, Muscatine schools still encourage the use of masks for students and staff

“Masking allowed us to maintain as much in-person learning as possible,” Christopher said. “We have followed the guidance of the CDC and our local public health officials.”

Although Christopher disapproved of there being a lack of transparency due to both the bill being passed in the middle of the night and without any public engagement, Christopher still acknowledged this bill as a new law.

“We will fully support it, but I do have concerns about how this was done, and the time we were given to implement it,” he said.

At the same time, the district is strongly encouraging the use of face masks for the remaining six days of school, even if it can no longer require the use of them. While 75% of all MCSD staff members have been fully vaccinated at this time, Christopher said that he is mainly concerned with the district’s youngest students and their safety.