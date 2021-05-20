Following new bill, Muscatine schools still encourage the use of masks for students and staff

MUSCATINE – Shortly after midnight Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill prohibiting K-12 schools from mandating students to wear masks during the school day.
In a tweet early Thursday morning, Reynolds said “the state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions.”
Masks can still be worn by staff and students at schools, but it’ll be their own choice as to whether or not they wish to wear them. Additionally, the bill also prevents cities and counties in Iowa from forcing businesses to require masks. Businesses can still make that decision themselves, but they cannot be forced to do so by local or state government.
The signing of this bill, which happened following a vote from the Iowa legislature, occurred only about a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its recommendation regarding masks, stating that if a person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, they do not need to continue wearing a mask for most outdoor or indoor activities. Children as young as 12 are also able to get the Pfizer vaccine at this time.
Muscatine Community School District was one of many districts in the state that required students and staff to wear masks while in class. Superintendent Clint Christopher said this mask mandate was seen as a priority by the district in order to keep students and staff safe.
“Masking allowed us to maintain as much in-person learning as possible,” Christopher said. “We have followed the guidance of the CDC and our local public health officials.”
Although Christopher disapproved of there being a lack of transparency due to both the bill being passed in the middle of the night and without any public engagement, Christopher still acknowledged this bill as a new law.
“We will fully support it, but I do have concerns about how this was done, and the time we were given to implement it,” he said.
At the same time, the district is strongly encouraging the use of face masks for the remaining six days of school, even if it can no longer require the use of them. While 75% of all MCSD staff members have been fully vaccinated at this time, Christopher said that he is mainly concerned with the district’s youngest students and their safety.
“Nearly half of our students are under the age of 12 and have not been approved for vaccines. The risk of spread of COVID-19 is still very real for them,” he said. “For students 12-15 years old, the vaccine has only been available for less than a week and those students would not be fully protected even if they had their first vaccine immediately upon approval. Given this, as a district we would have preferred to keep masks in place for students and staff for the remaining six days of school.”
Looking ahead to the next school year while also taking account of how rapidly vaccine development has been progressing, Christopher added that it was looking very likely that masking requirements would not have been needed in the 2021-22 school year. But before classes do return, he said that he hopes vaccines continue to be proven to be safe and effective and that they continue to be readily available for students and staff.
“I would like to thank all MCSD students, their families and our staff for their trust, patience and willingness to adapt to change throughout this school year,” Christopher said. “This has certainly been a very unique and trying school year for all of us.”