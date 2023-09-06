Recovery is far from complete in hard-hit Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Pine Island, with this year's Atlantic hurricane season officially beginning June 1. In southwest Florida, piles of debris are everywhere. Demolition and construction work is ongoing across the region. Trucks filled with…
For the third year in a row, Food Truck Fight is coming to Muscatine’s riverfront.
This year, the Muscatine Food Truck Fight will take place on Saturday, Sep. 16, from noon to 8 p.m. at Riverside Park. General admission is $10 while kids 12 and under can enter for free.
With several trucks striving for this year’s crown, it’s hard to say whether the grand prize will end up be awarded to a returning champion or an entirely brand-new winner. As such, residents and travelers alike are asked to come on down, eat some great food, and show some support with their wallets in order to decide the Food Truck Fight Champion of 2023.
“It really does feel great to be back for a third year,” said Jacquelyn O’Briant, one of the main Food Truck Fight coordinators. “Muscatine closes out our event season… and we love doing the event in Muscatine so much. It’s kind of like a nice cherry on top of our season, and the support that we receive from Muscatine is unmatched. We feel so supported when we come there, and (the community) makes it very easy for us to do this event there.”
Both Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill, which won in both Bettendorf and Muscatine in 2022, and QuickE’s Gourmet Tacos, which won in 2021, will be returning to the event, with each truck hoping to win the belt yet again.
At this time, other 2023 Food Truck Fight participants include Dirty Bird 815, Famous Dave’s, Just Cheddar, Smokin’ G’s BBQ, Koppes Kreations, the Box Lunch, Cedar Valley Fish Market, Cocina Verde, Karam’s Mediterranean Grill and Kountry Korner.
“We feel great about this year’s line-up,” O’Briant said. “We are looking at 12 trucks, which is the right amount of trucks. It’s going to make sure that the trucks have a really great day, and this number also going to make sure that the lines at each truck aren’t too terribly long for the people who are coming and enjoying the event.”
She also noted that this year is seeing a few mini head-to-heads through some trucks serving similar cuisine. This includes the two returning Muscatine champions, both of which are based in Wilton. Beyond the competition aspect, O’Briant also felt that this year’s line-up will be able to provide something for everybody to enjoy.
During the Food Truck Fight, each participating truck will have a $5 feature item in addition to their full menu for that day to purchase. Guests can then cast their vote once they’ve decided on their favorite. Additionally, the event will once again have a fully stocked beverage tent.
Three bands are scheduled to play. First up is the Velies, who will be playing from noon to 2 p.m. Afterwards, Blues Rock-It will take the stage from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Finally, Class of ’82 will finish things off, playing from 5 to 8 p.m. with the award ceremony taking place directly afterwards.
There will also be free kids entertainment, including Balloon Creations with Toto from noon to 6 p.m., face painting with the Muskie Poms from noon to 5 p.m., and the Wags and Wiggles Doggie Zone, which will be available throughout the entire event.
—Where to stay: There are a few no-frills accommodations in old military housing ($150 night), including the Adak/Aleutian Experience and Adak Lodge and Outfitters, which offer hunting trips. Both also rent trucks for $150-$200 a day -- a must-have for backcountry exploration.
—Food: Dining and grocery options are limited and often closed. Bring a cooler of food as one of your three allowed checked bags to fuel your expedition.
—Wi-Fi: With limited cell service and achingly slow satellite-based Wi-Fi, take this opportunity to truly unplug.
—Permits: You’ll need a land use permit from the Aleut Corporation to hunt or hike on Adak. Pick one up for $30 when you arrive at the airport.
—Getting around: Grab an Adak map at the airport and download offline maps before you go. The Adak historical guide is also a great resource. Avoid the well-signed landfill sites and area to the north, known as Parcel 4, due to unexploded ordnance.
Drive carefully. As our host liked to remind us, “On Adak, not all roads are roads.”