Food Truck Fight to return to Muscatine riverfront on September 17

MUSCATINE – After such a successful first event last year, food trucks will once again be heading to Muscatine riverfront in order to compete for the title of Food Truck Fight Champion.

On Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 8 p.m. at Riverside Park, 18 different food trucks will be competing in Muscatine’s second annual Food Truck Fight. This will be the third and final Food Truck Fight event of the year.

Operated by BRB Live, Food Truck Fight has hosted competitions all over Iowa. When asked why the company wanted to return to Muscatine, Jacquelyn Bunch said, “Last year, we had some really good success in Muscatine. The community was super supportive, and we try to spend time in markets where they ask to have the event again.” She also commented on how Muscatine’s “gorgeous riverfront” was a good setting for the Food Truck Fight.

“GMCCI is excited to help support Food Truck Fight again,” Dena Ferreira, Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMMCI) added. “We’re looking forward to seeing it become even more successful this year! We’re estimating 3,000-4,000 attendees.”

Two champions will be attending this year’s Muscatine food truck fight - two-time title holder Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza and Arty’s Ice Cream and Grill, which won second place in last year’s Muscatine fight as well as first place in this year’s Bettendorf fight.

“We’re happy to have (Arty’s) participate again in Muscatine,” Ferreira said.

Other featured food trucks include Twisted Eats, Just Cheddar, Cedar Valley Fish Market, Mahala Sweet Treats, Rick’s Ribs & Catering, The Box Lunch, Famous Dave’s, Iowa Coffee Cup, Toni’s Smokin’ Grill, The Food Boss, Wizard of dOgZ, Floyd’s Burgers, Koppes Kreations, Delovely’s Delicious Mini Donuts, VERSUS and Schaa-Bo’s World.

“We have some people that are seasoned pros who have participated in the event for us many times, and we’ve also got some brand new trucks that have never participated before,” Bunch said. “The competition aspect of it between these 18 trucks is going to be great, but at the end of the day, it’s a friendly competition. The food truck community is super close knit, and that’s why we love working with these operators.”

In addition to all of the food trucks and their delicious food, the event will also feature a beverage tent and several activities for kids, including bounce houses, face painting and balloon animals. In regards to entertainment, this year will have live performances from the bands Doug Brundies, Hap Hazard and Jason Carl and the Whole Damn Band, as well as a space to watch that day’s football game.

Even pets will have a chance to get in on the fun and enjoy themselves through the event’s “Hot Dog” station, which will feature pet treats, water dishes and a small ice-water pool for pets to splash around in. Overall, Bunch considered the event to be very “family-friendly”, hence why it’s proven to be successful in so many different communities.

“It’s just a great day for people to come out and spend time with their families and friends as they try a bunch of different food that they’ve never had before, and spend the day outside supporting and enjoying the community,” Bunch said.

As always, a portion of the proceeds from Food Truck Fight will be put towards the local group “Keep Muscatine Beautiful”, which is currently trying to raise money for an amphitheater on the riverfront. Admission to the event will be $10 per adult with kids 12 and under getting in for free. For more information on each of this year’s competitors, visit www.foodtruckfight.com/muscatine.