 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For Breasia
0 comments
featured

For Breasia

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
For Breasia

On Friday and Saturday nights, the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge was illuminated in purple rather than the traditional changing colors. The color was in honor of Breasia Terrell, a 10-year-old Davenport girl who had gone missing last July and whose body was discovered late last month in a pond near DeWitt. Muscatine Power and Water, which operates the bridge lighting, responded to several emails and social media posts by having the bridge shine with Breasia's favorite color. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday and Saturday nights, the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge was illuminated in purple rather than the traditional changing colors. The color was in honor of Breasia Terrell, a 10-year-old Davenport girl who had gone missing last July and whose body was discovered late last month in a pond near DeWitt. Muscatine Power and Water, which operates the bridge lighting, responded to several emails and social media posts by having the bridge shine with Breasia's favorite color. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News