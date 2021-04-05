On Friday and Saturday nights, the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge was illuminated in purple rather than the traditional changing colors. The color was in honor of Breasia Terrell, a 10-year-old Davenport girl who had gone missing last July and whose body was discovered late last month in a pond near DeWitt. Muscatine Power and Water, which operates the bridge lighting, responded to several emails and social media posts by having the bridge shine with Breasia's favorite color.
For Breasia
Updated
