For Breasia

On Friday and Saturday nights, the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge was illuminated in purple rather than the traditional changing colors. The color was in honor of Breasia Terrell, a 10-year-old Davenport girl who had gone missing last July and whose body was discovered late last month in a pond near DeWitt. Muscatine Power and Water, which operates the bridge lighting, responded to several emails and social media posts by having the bridge shine with Breasia's favorite color.