Whether it’s a bit of extra food to help make ends meet or a spare collar to keep their pet from getting lost, sometimes pet owners need a bit of extra help. This is where the local pet food pantry “For Pets’ Sake” comes in.

Started in September 2018 by founder and program director Beth Van Zandt, “For Pets’ Sake” is meant to be a monthly supplemental source that gives local pet owners just enough additional food to help owners make it through the month, making it so these owners don’t have to try to decide between food for themselves and food for their furry friend.

“We give out what we can,” Van Zandt said. “Since food prices and the cost of living have been rising, I’m having more and more people come for help.”

Van Zandt holds her pet food pantry every third Thursday of the month from 8 to 10 a.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Sycamore and Fourth Streets in Muscatine. Before starting her pet food pantry, in February 2017, Van Zandt started fostering dogs for those who were, at the time, staying at the MCSA’s (Muscatine Center for Social Action) domestic violence shelter.

“They couldn’t take their pets with them to the shelter, so a lot of them would not leave their abusers … and then their pet would sometimes end up being used as leverage. So I just thought that I would take care of the dogs for them,” she said.

Van Zandt has since expanded the offer to the MCSA homeless shelter. “As long as they are signed into either facility and I’m contacted by the facility, I will take care of their animal for them for as long as they are in those shelters.”

In the past five years, Van Zandt has taken care of more than 70 companion animals, and has only had to find new homes for 14 of these animals, with the rest of them eventually going back to their owners. As more people reached out to her for help with getting pet food, however, that’s when she decided to begin her pet food pantry.

Recently though, there have been cases where some individuals have tried to take advantage of the pantry, using its products to benefit themselves instead of using them to help their pets.

“It’s been brought to my attention that people are selling the food or returning it to stores. I get my litter from Kent Feeds, and there were a couple bags of it on the return shelf at Walmart. But they don’t sell that brand at the Muscatine Walmart, so I knew it came from my pet food pantry,” Van Zandt said.

Van Zandt has tried to combat future instances of this by crossing off the barcodes on bags of food and litter, but in spite of the disappointment that has come from this discovery, her goal remains to continue providing for animals. She added that she understands that there is always going to be people trying to take advantage of charities or services such as hers, but while she may dislike it, it’s not going to stop her from trying to help.

“You’ve got to get through the greed to get to the need. It can be disheartening, but even if someone is abusing the pantry, hopefully their dog or cat is still being taken care of,” she said.

Currently, For Pets’ Sake is having a pet food drive. While she does get some food from Purina, Van Zandt said that she’s had an increase of people needing assistance, and because Purina has been overwhelmed with requests, she hopes to get the food that her pantry users need by having a pet food drive.

Although she tries to stick with the Purina brand in order to avoid upsetting the stomachs of the animals she helps feed, she’ll accept and is thankful for any food she gets. For Pets’ Sake is also accepting litter, gently used collars, leashes and monetary donations.

“I appreciate the help that the community has given me over the past five years, and I just appreciate that there are people out there who want to help,” Van Zandt said. “We get a lot of elderly people where this pet is the only consistent thing in their life, and it’s why I do what I do — to make sure they can hold onto their animals and have that companionship that we all get from animals.”

Drop-off locations for donations include Zoomiez (formerly Happy Tails Pet Resort) at 720 Clay St. and Becky’s Bow-Wow Boutique at 1512 Isett Ave. Monetary donations can be accepted through Paypal (paypal.me/forpetsiowa) and Venmo (@VanZandt-ForPetsSake). For more information, visit https://forpetssakeiowa.com/.