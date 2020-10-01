For the entirety of October, Salvation Army is opening their Christmas sign-ups for toys and food

MUSCATINE — The need within communities doesn’t stop for the holidays, nor does it stop during a pandemic — so the Salvation Army is doing what they can to help.
From Monday, Oct. 5 to Oct. 30, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County will be opening sign-ups for their annual Christmas food boxes and Toy Shop. These sign-ups can be made by calling the Salvation Army office at 563-263-8272.
This event has been something the Salvation Army has done for years, according to Lt. Liz Bock, and despite the circumstances, this year is no different.
“We’re doing it by appointment-only this year,” Bock said, “and then, just like last year, we’ll have the Toy Shop at Calvary Church, as well as the food boxes for those without kids. If there’s any kind of need, we will work with them.”
For the toys, the Salvation Army is accepting gifts for all ages from infants to teenagers. Bock added that one of the items they’re looking for are gift cards for teenagers. Among food items they need are hams, which they expect to give away around 700 of.
Bock said there shouldn’t be too many differences compared to previous years. “Instead of just a day and a half, we’re going to do two-and-a-half days starting December 16 to the 18,” she said, “Calvary has a huge space, so it’s already easy to social distance, but instead of letting in 10 people at a time to shop, we’ll instead have six people come in at a time.”
The Salvation Army volunteers and workers will be wearing masks and gloves, and will be sanitizing the carts between the rounds of shopping.
“We’re very glad we can still have this event this year,” Bock said, “Because Calvary has the space and the willingness and people to help, we’re able to do it properly with social distancing and such.” She felt that it was important they were able to keep the shopping aspect of the event, allowing people in need to pick the toys they want rather than picking up an already-made basket of toys.
“You could be picking out a toy for a six-year-old girl who maybe doesn’t like Barbies and likes other types of toys instead,” she said, “We like that the parents have the freedom to choose what their children might like.”
While there is always a need each year for food and toys, Bock said that she and her team are preparing for an additional influx this year. “Last year, maybe because of advertisement, we had more people that needed help than in the past, but we’re expecting that to maybe even double because of COVID-19 and the people who have lost their jobs,” she said.
As such, she is hoping for plenty of donations from the Muscatine community through the Two Weeks of Love event. People can donate food, toys and money outside of these two weeks as well. Bock added that because they need to sanitize donations, the sooner people donate the better.
“Viola Warner is already starting her toy drive, like she does every year, and we’re working with Harper’s to do bikes again,” she said, “So we hope we have enough for everyone who needs it.”
Muscatine shoppers will still see bell ringers for the annual kettle drive, but they will be adorned with PPE and disposable aprons. The Salvation Army is hoping to push virtual and mail-in donations this year, due to the coin shortage.
“We’re looking forward to both events, and we think it’s going to be a great year.” Bock said, “We want to make it a happy time. Kids and families have dealt with a lot this year, and so we want to be able to do the most for them because nobody wants a rotten Christmas after a year like 2020.”
