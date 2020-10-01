For the entirety of October, Salvation Army is opening their Christmas sign-ups for toys and food

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army volunteers and workers will be wearing masks and gloves, and will be sanitizing the carts between the rounds of shopping.

“We’re very glad we can still have this event this year,” Bock said, “Because Calvary has the space and the willingness and people to help, we’re able to do it properly with social distancing and such.” She felt that it was important they were able to keep the shopping aspect of the event, allowing people in need to pick the toys they want rather than picking up an already-made basket of toys.

“You could be picking out a toy for a six-year-old girl who maybe doesn’t like Barbies and likes other types of toys instead,” she said, “We like that the parents have the freedom to choose what their children might like.”

While there is always a need each year for food and toys, Bock said that she and her team are preparing for an additional influx this year. “Last year, maybe because of advertisement, we had more people that needed help than in the past, but we’re expecting that to maybe even double because of COVID-19 and the people who have lost their jobs,” she said.