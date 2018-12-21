COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Taking dozens of kindergartners shopping sounds like chaos to most people. But for Columbus Junction teacher Sarah Davis, it's part of a lesson in kindness — a lesson she has been teaching each of her kindergarten classes for the last 25 years.
"I wanted to start getting the kids thinking about others over Christmas," Davis said of "Pop Can Christmas," a project she started as a new teacher in the school district. Students collect pop cans to be recycled, and the money goes toward purchasing Christmas gifts for community children in need.
"We've bought gifts for six to eight children for 25 years," she said. "We've brought Christmas to a lot of children that may not have one."
Roundy Elementary staff and parents donated cans for the cause, with some giving money. The two kindergarten classrooms recycled $150 worth of cans. Davis said teachers would also pay $5 to wear jeans to school and give it to the fund.
She wanted students to "see beyond themselves and see a way to help others."
The annual shopping trip happened last Friday. With the help of about eight volunteers for each of the classes, about 60 children shopped at Walmart in Washington, Iowa, for four boys and four girls between preschool age and 7 years old.
Tags were selected from the Angel Tree sponsored by the Louisa County Community Action Center in Columbus Junction. Residents could sign up to participate in the Angel Tree program based on need, and Davis said there were many children with tags on the tree this year.
"We very well could be shopping for our own kids," she said.
Choosing that age group helps the children shop for gifts, she said because they can pick out things they like. The classes raised about $260 each, or about $520 total and were able to spend around $50 on each child. Groups if four to five students shopped for toys and hats and gloves. The classrooms were also able to purchase two bicycles with the money they raised. Before leaving for the store, teachers spoke about who they were shopping for with students.
"They do a good job about not asking for something for themselves," Davis said and the kids were well-behaved when they visited the store.
After shopping, the gifts were displayed in the classrooms so the students could see what they were able to buy through they're fundraising.
"They're pretty excited," Davis said when the students got to see the gifts. She said they tell others what they bought saying, "'We got these sparkly shoes,' or 'we got this bike.'"
After the first year was a success, she said the project "snowballed" into the tradition it is today. Kindergarteners involved 20 years ago painted pictures of each step of the lesson: collecting pop cans, shopping for gifts and wrapping them. The paintings were laminated into a book that Davis uses each year to introduce the project to the new classes of students.
"It's kind of hard to believe," she said of the anniversary. "I just started it and never looked back."
Davis said the kids work on other kindness projects throughout the year to "think of how they can be kind to others and know what they do can change other people's day or life."
Overall, she tries to keep the project simple so the importance of the lesson sticks with kids.
"It's good for everyone to see that a little bit can go a long way," she said.
