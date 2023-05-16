After 19 years, Erin Gould will return to the Muscatine High School girls swim team, this time as its coach.

MHS announced the hire Friday. Reese Kilburn, another former MHS swimmer, was hired as assistant coach. Gould will replace Judd Anderson when he retires.

Before becoming the coach, Gould already had experience with the girls swim team, being part of it for four years as a student before graduating from MHS in 2004. After that, she went to Western Illinois University and swam there all four years while earning her bachelor’s degree in business management.

Gould works as an executive assistant for the Stanley Center for Peace and Security in Muscatine. She has also coached a youth swimming program at the YMCA for several seasons.

“I’m very excited about being the new head coach for the girls team,” Gould said. “It was always an ambitious goal to coach at a more competitive level. I have a lot of respect for Coach Judd and the legacy he left with the girls program. Filling his shoes is a big task, but I’m confident that Reese Kilburn and I can provide.”

Kilburn also shares some experience, having graduated from MHS in 2015 after swimming for the boys swim team, being part of two state championships during his time in high school. Kilburn then graduated from University of Iowa, eventually coming to Susan Clark Jr. High in Muscatine to work as a level 3 special education teacher.

Together, Gould said that she and Kilburn hope to focus on providing not just strong coaching but also motivation and support as they encourage the members of the girls team to set high goals for the upcoming season and beyond.

“It’s really exciting to think about all the potential these Muskie girls have, and I can’t wait to get started,” she said.

In a public statement, Mike Henson, activities director at MHS, also gave his support.

“We are excited to have (Gould) join the Muskie family. She brings great passion, enthusiasm and experience to the table,” he said. “We can't wait to see where both she and (Kilburn) take the girls swim program. Judd Anderson is a great coach and has dedicated his life to the MHS swim program. The fact that we can bring aboard two of his former swimmers is a wonderful way to transition the program.”

