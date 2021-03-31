Former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager sues city for wrongful termination

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In January 2020, Mandsager appealed the order of removal, requesting a hearing. The hearing was continued due to COVID-19 concerns, but is now moot because the council has hired Carol Webb as city administrator.

The suit claims Mandsager was the victim of defamation, intentional recklessness or negligent infliction of emotional distress by Broderson, alleging it was common for Broderson to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.” This was the subject of a previous lawsuit.

A civil conspiracy is also cited in the suit, claiming the defendants had conspired to have Mandsager terminated. It also says there had been intentional interference with the contract, alleging Broderson had conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager.

The city filed an answer to the suit on March 25, denying many of the allegations and in many cases cited a lack of information from which the beliefs were formed or saying many of the allegations were hearsay.