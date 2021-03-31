Former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager sues city for wrongful termination

MUSCATINE — Former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager, who was removed from his position on Dec. 5, 2019, has filed suit against the city and several council members individually, alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination and retaliatory and vindictive conduct by the mayor and city council.
According to a motion filed in Muscatine County Court on Feb. 17 by attorney Donald Beattie of Beattie Law Firm of Des Moines, Mandsager requests relief from suffered damages including past wage loss, future lost wages, emotional distress and other damages allowed by law. The suit is leveled at the city as well as Mayor Diana Broderson, council members Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Nadine Brockert and former council member Santos Saucedo — the mayor and the four council members who voted to end Mandsager’s contract. No specific amount of damages are cited, but the suit says the court has jurisdiction over the matter as the value far exceeds small claims and expedited case rule jurisdictional amounts.
“What do you get when you dedicate over a decade of your life to the City of Muscatine in the role of City Administrator?” the suit reads. “If you’re Gregg Mandsager, you get wrongfully fired and terminated from your employment. If you are Gregg Mandsager, you get retaliated against by a lame-duck City Council and a Mayor, resulting in you being wrongfully terminated ….”
Mandsager had been city administrator since 2009 and had recently been given a pay increase after a performance evaluation.
During the Oct. 17, 2019, meeting, Brackett had requested the council discuss Mandsager’s contract, citing concerns about a new document city staff was required to sign. The document requires city workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they have a work-related conversation with an elected official.
An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work-related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work-related conversations. During the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, Brackett cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite. The suit says no specific example was cited. Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote to end his contract was made. The suit says Mandsager was being treated at the Mayo Clinic and the condition constituted a disability.
After the meeting, a citizen objected to not being given a chance to speak on the subject. Broderson said she had accidentally skipped over the public comment on the agenda, but that she would not have allowed the public to speak on the issue, as it involved a city employee.
In January 2020, Mandsager appealed the order of removal, requesting a hearing. The hearing was continued due to COVID-19 concerns, but is now moot because the council has hired Carol Webb as city administrator.
The suit claims Mandsager was the victim of defamation, intentional recklessness or negligent infliction of emotional distress by Broderson, alleging it was common for Broderson to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.” This was the subject of a previous lawsuit.
A civil conspiracy is also cited in the suit, claiming the defendants had conspired to have Mandsager terminated. It also says there had been intentional interference with the contract, alleging Broderson had conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager.
The city filed an answer to the suit on March 25, denying many of the allegations and in many cases cited a lack of information from which the beliefs were formed or saying many of the allegations were hearsay.
The response objected to the characterization of the settlement of two lawsuits Broderson and Mandsager had filed against the city for defamation as “buying peace” and that the defendants had been warned not to take retaliatory measures against Mandsager. When the lawsuits were settled, Broderson received $75,000 and Mandsager had received $50,000. In November 2017, Mandsager filed the initial defamation lawsuit against Broderson, alleging slander or libel committed by Broderson during her first term as mayor and subsequent removal from office May 2017. She was re-elected as mayor in November of that year.
Mandsager accused Broderson of defamation, emotional distress, intentional interference with prospective business advantage, intentional interference with contract and respondeat superior, or municipality liability. He requested a jury trial and compensation from Broderson for "injuries" and legal costs. Broderson filed a countersuit three months later against Mandsager, City Attorney Matt Brick and city council members who served during her removal from office. Broderson claimed abuse of process, defamation, infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and other claims.
The defense says the petition failed to state a claim on which relief could be granted and failed to comply with applicable statutes of limitations. The response also said the defendants acted in good faith with reasonable grounds for believing they were not violating the law. The statement also says any damages Mandsager suffered were caused or contributed to by his own actions, over which the defendants had no control.
A jury trial has been requested.