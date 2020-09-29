Former Muscatine city administrator starts new job at Carl A. Nelson & Co.

BURLINGTON — Former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager has landed in a new and quite different position at Carl A. Nelson & Company as the vice president of administration.

The company is a design-build construction contractor for industrial, healthcare, education, recreation and other markets, according to its website.

According to a press release from the firm, Mandsager began his duties Monday, Sept. 28. Mandsager will serve as secretary on the Carl A. Nelson board of directors, and have managerial oversight of functions including accounting, finance, human resources, information technology, safety and warehouse and equipment operations.

Mandsager could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

On Dec. 5, 2019 the Muscatine City Council voted 4-3 to terminate Mandsager’s contract, citing a lack of confidence. Mandsager, on sick leave when he was terminated, did not appeal.