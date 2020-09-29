 Skip to main content
Former Muscatine city administrator starts new job at Carl A. Nelson & Co.
Former Muscatine city administrator starts new job at Carl A. Nelson & Co.

  • Updated
Mandsager

Gregg Mandsager, the former Muscatine City Administrator, has been hired as the Vice President for Administration with Carl A. Nelson. 

 David Hotle

BURLINGTON — Former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager has landed in a new and quite different position at Carl A. Nelson & Company as the vice president of administration.

The company is a design-build construction contractor for industrial, healthcare, education, recreation and other markets, according to its website.

According to a press release from the firm, Mandsager began his duties Monday, Sept. 28. Mandsager will serve as secretary on the Carl A. Nelson board of directors, and have managerial oversight of functions including accounting, finance, human resources, information technology, safety and warehouse and equipment operations.

Mandsager could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

On Dec. 5, 2019 the Muscatine City Council voted 4-3 to terminate Mandsager’s contract, citing a lack of confidence. Mandsager, on sick leave when he was terminated, did not appeal.

Concerns were raised about Mandsager’s performance after city staff were asked to sign a document that would require them to report work-related conversations with members of the council to Mandsager. The three council members who voted against terminating his contract completed their terms and left the council on Dec. 31. A motion to reinstate Mandsager was on the agenda during the Jan. 2 meeting but died for lack of a second.

Mandsager earned a juris doctor degree in 1995 graduate from Drake University Law School. He holds degrees from Iowa State University in political science and an associate’s degree from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. He and his wife, Anna, are the parents of four children.

“We are pleased that Gregg has selected Carl A. Nelson and Company for the next phase of his career and will bring his extensive management experience to our company and allow us to continue to serve our clients with second-to-none service,” company president Tim Seibert said.

