MUSCATINE — The former community development director for the city of Muscatine was arrested earlier this month and charged with tampering with records.
David C. Gobin, 60, was arrested April 3 for an incident where he allegedly claimed to still be an employee of the city of Muscatine on a state document. Gobin resigned from the city Jan. 25.
Tampering with records is an aggravated misdemeanor, which carries a prison sentence of up to two years. Gobin was released on his own recognizance.
According to the arrest affidavit, Gobin presented a forged Iowa Department of Transportation form the morning of Feb. 19 at the Muscatine Iowa Driver's License Station, 1903 Park Ave. The form was for "special identification authorization," according to the affidavit. Online records show the form would have qualified Gobin for special discounts for public employees on perks like hotels. Because Gobin previously resigned from his position with the city, he "removed his privilege to possess or obtain this ID," according to the arresting officer.
Gobin served as community development director for the city for more than four years. He was hired in 2014 by city administrator Gregg Mandsager. The two worked together previously in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
A hearing is scheduled for May 14 in Muscatine County Court.
