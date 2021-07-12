Former Muscatine man publishes first book

MUSCATINE — A longtime Muscatine resident has recently finished his first book promising that any problem can be eliminated within a week.

Leonard C. Sloat, a longtime consultant with a variety of businesses worldwide, as well as a previous 40-year resident of Muscatine, has recently self-published the book "Now N’ Then." He said it is about problem solving for mid-sized to large corporations. He said it is a system for business results and success. He said the idea is to determine the problem, eliminate the root of the problem, and sustain the elimination once it is in place.

“This system will help any corporation and even carry over to personal issues within families,” he said.

Years of experience with corporations, including HON Industries, was the inspiration for Sloat to write the book. He left HON to work as a consultant for many corporations in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Sloat said he had pursued a consulting career because it is an extension of engineering. He said that he hoped to take the elements of productivity and culture change into larger corporations to help them make a difference. He said everything he did was top-down driven.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}