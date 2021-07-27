Former Muscatine resident becomes new Iowa State football, basketball announcer

MUSCATINE — Growing up in Muscatine, Joe Hammen only had two dreams: to play for the St. Louis Cardinals and to be a sports broadcaster. After spending several years working toward that second dream, Hammen has reached a new chapter in his career with an audience of thousands.
Hammen is the next public-address announcer for the Iowa State Cyclones football team at the Jack Trice Stadium, as well for the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum. He replaces longtime PA voices Gary Wade and Karl Schloerke.
“It’s a dream come true, and I’m very thankful and blessed to have this opportunity to work with Iowa State football and Iowa State men’s basketball, especially with so many exciting things happening,” Hammen said.
The football team has high expectations this year, and the basketball team has a new coach. Add a bit of "Hilton magic," and Hammen looks forward to the enthusiasm and excitement that’s going to be found this year.
Hammen got interested in broadcasting in elementary school, where he spent hours listening to the Muskies games on the radio.
“I would do play-by-plays from the play-by-play, listening to Blean Calkins call the games ... and I would keep my own stats and recorded my own commercials, so I had quite a production but no audience.”
Hammen’s first big break came in college, where he used equipment from Bandag and worked with friends and Coach Tom Mitchell to create a broadcast that would re-air Muscatine Junior College games.
“This was the perfect place at the perfect time, during the advent of cable television. Local-access channels like Muscatine Cable Vision were just craving content, and so we worked with them and were able to rebroadcast the games on Tuesdays at 7,” he explained.
Hammen and his friends did it for fun, not knowing how many people were watching or if anyone enjoyed it. On one particular evening, their rebroadcast was replaced with a documentary on primates. As a response, fans called the channel to ask where the game was, letting Hammen and the others know just how many people were tuning in.
“I reflect back on that experience, and I guess I count it as a blessing that I was preempted by a monkey,” Hammen said. “Nonetheless, it was a great experience.”
Hammen found other broadcasting opportunities that allowed his skills and passion for announcing to grow. They included a volunteer position for the Urbandale Little League board’s All-Star games and PA positions for Urbandale sports and the Iowa Cubs. Eventually, he became the voice for the Iowa high school girls basketball state tournament in 2014 and the Iowa high school boys basketball state tournament in 2016.
“It just kind of followed in a direction that I didn’t initially anticipate, but it’s one that I’m quite thankful for,” Hammen said. “It’s really been a blessing.”
He always appreciated sports broadcasters who generate excitement and enthusiasm, whether their audience is at the game or listening on the radio.
“I like the announcers that give a fair and accurate call and don’t go over the top,” Hammen said. “The great memories that I have growing up in Muscatine was playing baseball at Kent Stein Park and then coming home from a game, turning on the radio and being transported to Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The information that those broadcasters conveyed almost made it feel like you were there with them. I think that’s what a great announcer brings — if they can transport that excitement of what’s going on.”
Hammen says he brings genuine enthusiasm to his new job.
“I get excited as a fan watching the game, and people can tell whether someone’s enthusiasm is genuine or manufactured,” he said. “I’ve always felt that with my voice inflection, people can tell that it’s a genuine enthusiasm. But at the same time, I also keep myself in check and make sure that I give accurate information.”
Hammen expects criticism from fans but hopes those who listen this fall enjoy the experience of being at a sporting event.
“I think with all the things going on in the world right now, when people step into the stadium or the coliseum, that’s the time to relax and forget about what’s going on in the outside world and just truly enjoy the experience of being at a game,” he said.