Former Muscatine resident becomes new Iowa State football, basketball announcer

He always appreciated sports broadcasters who generate excitement and enthusiasm, whether their audience is at the game or listening on the radio.

“I like the announcers that give a fair and accurate call and don’t go over the top,” Hammen said. “The great memories that I have growing up in Muscatine was playing baseball at Kent Stein Park and then coming home from a game, turning on the radio and being transported to Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The information that those broadcasters conveyed almost made it feel like you were there with them. I think that’s what a great announcer brings — if they can transport that excitement of what’s going on.”

Hammen says he brings genuine enthusiasm to his new job.

“I get excited as a fan watching the game, and people can tell whether someone’s enthusiasm is genuine or manufactured,” he said. “I’ve always felt that with my voice inflection, people can tell that it’s a genuine enthusiasm. But at the same time, I also keep myself in check and make sure that I give accurate information.”

Hammen expects criticism from fans but hopes those who listen this fall enjoy the experience of being at a sporting event.

“I think with all the things going on in the world right now, when people step into the stadium or the coliseum, that’s the time to relax and forget about what’s going on in the outside world and just truly enjoy the experience of being at a game,” he said.

