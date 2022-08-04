Former Muscatine resident celebrates the recent success of his tech startup

MUSCATINE - Two years ago, former Muscatine resident Justin Dwyer began laying the ground work for his very own tech startup business, already having a desire to help people with what would become his app.

Now, just this week, Dwyer and his team have taken the next big step towards reaching his startup’s potential, thanks to the support of another large startup company. On August 2, Dwyer’s company, Cambio, announced that it, along with several other select companies, had been chosen to participate in Y Combinator’s premier startup accelerator.

Known for helping fund other startups such as AirBnB, Dropbox and Doordash, Y Combinator has given Cambio $500,000 as part of its accelerator program, in addition to sending Dwyer and his team to learn from fellow tech entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley.

“It’s an honor to be participating in something that has the kind of track record that Y Combinator has,” Dwyer said. “To speak with and to get direct advice from some of the most successful startup operators. That’s really changed how we think about our business and also how we think about providing value to the people who really need our help the most.”

Originally, Cambio was started as a digital bank that could then give recommendations based on transaction history. Over time, however, Dwyer was able to push the business towards focusing more on credit scores and helping its users improve them.

Prior to being selected by this program, much of Dwyer’s knowledge that helped him build his business came from the mentorship provided by the University of Iowa, specifically it’s John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (JPEC).

As he worked at JPEC on his business plan and spoke with potential customers for it, Dwyer said he soon realized that he didn’t understand some of the problems that these people were facing. He continued talking with people and making connections, which in turn helped him lay the groundwork for his business.

“Through that process, I came into contact with Blesson Abraham, the current CEO of Cambio,” Dwyer continued. “He had a successful exit in his last startup and he was starting something new but hadn’t quite gotten it off the ground yet. So we were jamming on some different ideas, just trying to think.”

At this time, Dwyer was working for a financial advising firm. During his time there, he realized that the clients he was meeting with were completely different - and had different goals - from the people he knew in real life who were struggling financially. “A lot of our ideas were focused around trying to get people like the people we knew closer to the end result of financial stability.”

From there, Cambio began to truly develop into the platform it’s become today. For Dwyer, his company’s biggest goal is to help up as many people as possible, focusing on those with credit scores under 600 in the hopes of eliminating some of their burdens – such as high interest rates or not being approved for loans.

Although he wasn’t originally interested in starting his own business, Dwyer’s passions with his company come from his desire to help as many people as possible with their financial problems – something he hopes to continue doing now with Y Combinator’s help.

“It’s a different kind of emotion to hear from someone that your app changed their life, helping them go from a 580 credit score to a 660 and now they can get that new car or finally put a down payment on a house,” Dwyer said. “It’s just really rewarding to see the impact that you’re making.”

To learn more about Cambio, visit its main website at www.cambiomoney.com.