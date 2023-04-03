MUSCATINE — Not many people would run 150 miles across the southern Utah desert in the height of summer.

For those who do, it’s said to be unforgettable. Chris Ward ran it twice and wanted to capture his experience and what it represents for so many people.

Originally from Muscatine, Ward is a Colorado middle school science teacher by day and, in his off-hours, produces “Like a Bigfoot,” an adventure sports podcast that features interviews with various athletes.

Although lacking filmmaking experience, Ward wanted to help make the documentary “A Long Way from Nowhere” alongside his friend and professional director Paul Scheuring after hearing about the project. He and Scheuring met during the Desert Rats race in Utah.

“It was just kind of a chance opportunity. I did the race in 2018 and on the first day I ran into this guy (Scheuring) and we just started talking. We became friends that year, and I think we saw just how this event kind of brings people together from all different walks of life,” Ward said.

Reflecting on his Desert Rats experience, Ward said people who were strangers on Day 1 become close friends by the end of the week. “There’s lifelong friendships that form, and we saw that connection piece as well as what it did for us individually, helping us through our own hard struggles and things like that.”

Throughout the film, Ward and Scheuring interview different runners, talking about their reasons to take on such an extreme challenge. Some notable runners include a veteran, a single father and two sisters.

“It’s a small event where about 30 people max run it. We didn’t want to mess up the feeling that we’d gotten from it by coming in and filming it, but really as the week progressed, we just became part of the crew,” Ward said, referring to the group of EMTs, doctors and other helpers that follow the runners along. “We just kind of fell in and became one weird community traveling through the desert together, and we found that people didn’t really struggle with opening up to us.”

Ward said what he may have lacked in technical skills and know-how, he made up for in enthusiasm that only a first-time filmmaker could bring.

“I was just kind of like the person who was like the little engine that could, just making sure everybody was happy and working well together,” he said. “After doing a podcast for six years, I feel like handling the interviewing process was my strength for sure. The rest of our group covered the technical pieces, and I was just learning along the way and making sure the project just kept chugging along.”

It was a positive experience and Ward would to do it or something similar again. For him and his team, the goal wasn't necessarily to inspire people to run this race, but to recognize the importance of taking time for self-care and to work though their emotions.

“It’s an adventure-trail running movie, but it’s not really about trail running,” he said. “It’s more about people going through hardships in their lives and how they kind of process those hardships. Each person that we feature is out there for a specific reason. They’re doing this really incredibly hard physical thing as they’re trying to find some sort of emotional enlightenment — and I think that’s something we can all connect with.”

“A Long Way from Nowhere” is viewable online at the Audacious Report YouTube channel and is available to watch for free.