Former Muscatine resident turned Climbing Ranger assists in dangerous mountain rescue

MUSCATINE — Former Muscatine resident Kyle Juszczyk had just graduated from high school in 2012 when he decided to become a national park ranger. Starting as the youngest white water rafting guide on the Arkansas River, Juszczyk later served as a member of ski patrol, avalanche patrol, and now as a climbing ranger, stationed at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington.

Juszczyk was one of four climbing rangers who assisted in a high risk rescue on Mount Rainier, which stands at 14,410 feet elevation. According to a news release from the National Park Service, a team of two climbers was forced to stop their ascent at 12,800 feet elevation two days earlier because of severe weather.

Although he duo didn’t initially need help, it was reported the next morning at 10:30 a.m. that one of the climbers had fallen into an 80-foot deep crevasse, where they sustained arm and leg injuries. Rescue attempts were delayed another day because of terrain and weather.

The rescue included air support from both the 304th Air Rescue Squadron from Portland, Ore., and Mount Rainier National Park. Ground support was handled by the National Park Service climbing rangers.

Juszczyk said he hated the idea of waiting for the end of the day when he was in school and knew he wanted a career that would get him outside.

“I knew that I had an urge to leave the Midwest, thinking I would like the mountains. So I went to an Outward Bound course while in high school, and began thinking about becoming an outdoor professional,” he said. “So I pursued it with everything I had.”

Juszczyk said he gets the chance to do what he enjoys every single day. “I took a pay cut in order to get to play outside every day, but I’m really happy with the career that’s come from it,” he said.

Juszczyk felt that becoming a climbing ranger was something he had to earn. “To me, it’s cool to have seen the hard work in my career pay off to where I have a pretty sought out position and where I have the opportunity to help people in the capacity that I do, which is really cool.”

As a 10-year veteran of the search and rescue field, Juszczyk said the feelings of accomplishing a successful rescue have not changed.

“There’s a lot of fulfillment in it,” he said. “I spend so much time training for these types of situations and very few hours actually doing them, and so it’s fulfilling to put that training to good use, especially when it works out as well as this one did.”

