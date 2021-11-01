Former West Liberty resident publishes book about his childhood as a Mexican immigrant

MUSCATINE — West Liberty native Jesus “Chuy” Renteria says he has always been an artistic person and a fan of reading. From making movies and putting on skits with his friends to diving head-first into classic literature, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Renteria took that leap to creating his own stories.
Renteria’s first published book, “We Heard It When We Were Young,” was recently released. Published by University of Iowa Press, it tells Renteria’s story of his life as a first-generation Mexican-American boy torn between the culture that he and his parents immigrated from and the new Midwestern culture he finds himself in.
Renteria dives into the private tensions of a community reflecting the early 2000s American landscape. Amidst the culture clashes is a coming of age tale focused on not only finding an identity, but also dealing with intergenerational trauma and racism in a town trying to do the same.
“It’s an intensely personal journey,” Renteria explained, “I was exploring my past, which includes some traumatic experiences, but that’s not to say that it’s all doom and gloom. I’m proud of the moments of levity in there as well, and the stupid stories of us being punk kids are some of my favorite excerpts.”
Renteria said he wanted to portray a complicated but honest portrayal of the town he grew up in, instead of the “sanitized version that we get when major news outlets do stories on the first majority Hispanic town”. He also wanted the West Liberty in his book to be one that people who grew up there in the early 2000s would recognize.
“That was the most important part, and the thing I struggled with the most; how the folks from West Liberty would take to the stories,” Renteria continued, “So far, the reception has been amazing. People get what I was trying to do, and they appreciate that I didn’t sugar coat it.”
Although “We Heard It When We Were Young” was only written recently, Renteria’s journey as a writer has been years in the making. Originally, when being forced to choose between expressing himself through dance or through writing following his high school graduation, Renteria had decided to go with dance. Years later, however, Renteria said he finally felt the confidence to explore “the vulnerability that is writing”.
“I was published in an anthology called ‘We the Interwoven’ (an anthology of bicultural Iowa) a few years back through the Iowa Writers House,” Renteria said, “At our very first reading, an editor from the University of Iowa Press heard my reading and asked if I wanted to write a full publication with them.”
Once he knew that the publishers understood that the story would be told with his voice as a first generation Mexican-American citizen, Renteria decided to take U of I Press up on their offer.
“When I signed off on that idea, I knew that I wanted the book to be as complete a picture of the West Liberty that I grew up in,” he continued, “The book is all about my childhood and how it was, this mirror to this evolving town. It’s a complicated portrayal, and just like anything else in real life, it’s messy. There is good and bad.”
With his first book done and published, Renteria said that he’s looking forward to writing more stories in the future. Although he’s enjoyed writing non-fiction, he hopes to one day explore a completely fictional world of original characters. Renteria added that he is also hoping to eventually step out of his comfort zone either through expanding on different perspectives or writing about subjects that he himself struggles with, such as death. But in the meantime, he is going to enjoy his success.
“I’m so proud of my book,” Renteria said, “While it was still on pre-order, it was No. 1 on Amazon for ‘Hispanic and Latin Biographies’, which was so wild to me… I’ve heard so many great insights from people who have read it. That people finally feel seen, or that this is the first time that they’ve read about people like them. I’m so appreciative that it’s resonating with people.”