Former West Liberty resident publishes book about his childhood as a Mexican immigrant

MUSCATINE — West Liberty native Jesus “Chuy” Renteria says he has always been an artistic person and a fan of reading. From making movies and putting on skits with his friends to diving head-first into classic literature, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Renteria took that leap to creating his own stories.

Renteria’s first published book, “We Heard It When We Were Young,” was recently released. Published by University of Iowa Press, it tells Renteria’s story of his life as a first-generation Mexican-American boy torn between the culture that he and his parents immigrated from and the new Midwestern culture he finds himself in.

Renteria dives into the private tensions of a community reflecting the early 2000s American landscape. Amidst the culture clashes is a coming of age tale focused on not only finding an identity, but also dealing with intergenerational trauma and racism in a town trying to do the same.

“It’s an intensely personal journey,” Renteria explained, “I was exploring my past, which includes some traumatic experiences, but that’s not to say that it’s all doom and gloom. I’m proud of the moments of levity in there as well, and the stupid stories of us being punk kids are some of my favorite excerpts.”