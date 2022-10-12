Foster Care Review Board, CASA looking for Muscatine County-based volunteers

MUSCATINE — This week, it was announced that both the Iowa Citzen’s Foster Care Review Board (FCRB) and the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program are looking for Muscatine County-based volunteers to help advocate for local children in the foster system.

For the FCRB specifically, Nancy Manion, program coordinator, explained that the board is meant to consist of seven members. But with Muscatine County having only five members currently, with one of them having already announced their departure, more members are needed as soon as possible.

“We’re a citizen review board that meets every other month to review kids who were placed out of their home and into the foster care system,” Manion explained, adding that the FCRB is in need of board members who would be willing to give up their time and talent to be part of the process of reviewing these kids who are in foster care.

“Not all kids that are removed from their home by the Department of Human Services are placed in foster care — in fact, the Department of Human Services has been doing a fantastic job making sure that kids are placed with relatives if at all possible, with foster care being an alternative result,” Manion continued. “So those kids are placed with people that they don’t know in situations they aren’t aware of, and I always feel like those kids especially need more attention.”

There are no specific requirements for FCRB, other than the applicants needing to be at least 19 years old. Those wishing to volunteer must be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every other month in Muscatine. FCRB will also provide training for volunteers so that they have an understanding of the child welfare system, juvenile court and issues that are presented by these children and the families they’re involved in.

When asked about the importance of finding community members who are willing to volunteer, Manion said: “They provide a unique aspect. As a community member, they get to know some of the things that’s going on in the community and the resources offered there. So they bring that sense of community with them … it really does make that special connection (with the child).”

As for the CASA program, it focuses more on providing advocates for kids who are currently in the juvenile court system and who have likely been affected by abuse or neglect. Advocates who are assigned to a child or sibling group will visit them on a monthly basis. Although CASA volunteers will have more flexible hours, they are also meant to be more active in forming a connection with the child that they meet.

Volunteer advocates are expected to make contact with all involved in the child’s life before submitting a report to the juvenile court judge on what they’re observing and hearing, which will then be used to help the judge make an informed decision on what would be in the child’s best interest. These advocates will also establish a relationship with the child, learning about their feelings about their situation as they get to know them, thus making the role more personal than the FCRB

“We have a lot of different professionals who are involved in these cases that are court involved, but the CASA does bring in a unique individual’s perspective, and they really do get to concentrate on one child or one family at a time and really dedicate their energy to learning more about that family’s situation,” Manion said.

For more information on volunteering opportunities for both the FCRB and the CASA program, residents can visit www.childadvocacy.iowa.gov or contact Manion directly at 563-214-7019.