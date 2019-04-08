MUSCATINE — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of a Marion man accused of the January killing of a woman in Muscatine County.
Douglas J. Foster, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lea Ponce, 21, of Fairfield. Ponce's body was found Jan. 8 on the side of the road on Highway 38 between Muscatine and Wilton.
The 12 jurors and three alternates will be selected from a panel of roughly 40 prospective jurors. Jurors were called Monday morning to the Muscatine Community School District Administration Building and were questioned by the prosecution. Jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday morning with questions from the defense.
Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren represents the prosecution and Derek Jones and Micah Johnson represent Foster. Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Stuart Werling is presiding.
Foster pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. If found guilty, Foster would face a mandatory life sentence without parole.
According to court documents, Ponce arranged to have Foster give her a ride to Cedar Rapids from Muscatine. Foster picked up Ponce in his white GMC at 12:32 a.m. Jan. 8 at Walmart in Muscatine, which was recorded on surveillance video. Ponce's body was found just before 1 a.m. on Highway 38.
According to autopsy results in court documents, Ponce died from blunt force trauma to the head. The autopsy results said her injuries indicated she was struck and dragged by a vehicle, and was either thrown or jumped from a vehicle.
Foster told investigators Ponce insisted on getting out of his truck shortly after he picked her up. He was initially arrested Jan. 11 as a material witness to Ponce's death. Authorities found him hiding in the attic of a storage facility in Marion, court documents read, where he appeared to be living. Foster claimed to be hiding to avoid an out-of-state felony warrant from Texas.
Authorities found messages between Ponce and Foster arranging travel to Cedar Rapids, on Foster's phone, as well as messages he sent where he talked about hurting a woman he was going to pick up. In a message he said he would "turn her over to get (expletive) beaten have (sic) to death."
Phone records also showed at 12:47 a.m. Jan. 8 Foster made a nearly two- minute phone call to "Individual A," a person Ponce allegedly stole meth from. And he made searches Jan. 9 for "muskatine (sic) news" and "muskatine (sic) murder."
Court documents revealed Foster was picking up Ponce for "Individual A" and would collect payment for it in drugs.
Court proceedings will be held outside of the Muscatine County Courthouse due to ongoing renovations of the third floor courtroom.
