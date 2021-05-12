Four cabins open at Deep Lakes Park in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — People with a longing to get away from it all without traveling too far from home should find the new cabins at Deep Lakes Park perfect for their needs.
On Wednesday, four cabins, which have been in the works for three years, opened to the public. Two of the cabins boast two bedrooms while the other two have one bedroom. They were built with a Communities and Attractions (CAT) grant the city of Muscatine and Muscatine County received. Reservations for the cabins can be made by calling Muscatine County Conservation at 563-264-5922.
“Once we were given the ground, we looked at development on it,” said Curt Weiss, director of Muscatine County Conservation. "What came up was cabins and a campground. Cabins seem to be something that is really booming in the state right now.”
In doing research, Weiss learned that modern cabins were the ones rented most often. He said the Deep Lakes cabins offer all the comforts of home. The cabins will also be open all year long. Weiss said the cabins will offer WiFi, but television will be limited to local channels. All cabins are handicapped accessible.
Each cabin has a living area, a kitchen, large bathroom, bedroom, and a porch looking out onto a lake. Weiss said there are still some punch list items that need finishing, such as walking lights. The cabins are pre-fabricated homes, designed and built in Wisconsin. The two-bedroom cabins are identical to the cabins in West Lake Park outside of Davenport.
“It’s a nice getaway,” Weiss said. “You are on a beautiful lake. You can stand on those porches and look out. These are clear waters and you can see 12 feet down. If you have relatives coming into town looking for a place to stay, this would be great.”
Deep Lakes Park opened in 2013. The land was given to Muscatine County by W.G. Block and was previously a sand and gravel quarry. Since then it has been developed into a multi-use park. The camp has over 20 bodies of water complete with ramps. Many of the water bodies have been stocked with fish. The campground also offers the only sand beach in Muscatine County that allows swimming. Weiss said swimming in the park is confined to the swimming area. The campground also offers the hard surface hiking/biking trail that travels into Kent Stein Park in Muscatine.
Weiss said a plan for the future in the park is to add a modern campground and possibly more cabins.
“It is a development in progress as we have money available,” he said.
More information on the cabins can be found on the Muscatine County Conservation web site.