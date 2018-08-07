Each year, Volunteer Iowa recognizes people for their commitment to volunteering locally.
The Governor's Volunteer Award Program is aimed at celebrating the work Iowa residents put in for the state's nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities. Both Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg were present July 30, in Marion, Iowa, for the ceremony.
For the 35th Annual Governor's Volunteer Awards, four Muscatine residents were recognized for their service to the Muscatine Diabetes Project. Randy Beimer, Nancy Dew and Dr. Toni Eller were selected for their 10 years of service; Laura Liegois for her five years. The project works for greater diabetes awareness in Muscatine County through diabetes education programs, outreach activities, support groups and partnerships with community health agencies.
According to a news release from Volunteer Iowa, the 500 awards presented represented more than 20,000 hours of service with an economic impact of nearly $500,000 in just the past year.
—Zachary Oren Smith