Four Muscatine middle school students, two MHS students selected for Honor Choir

MUSCATINE — Four Susan Clark Junior High students and two high school students were selected to participate in the 36th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival, according to an announcement last Friday. This year’s nominations saw over 2,100 students auditioning and competing for the festival’s 720 Honor Choir positions.

At Susan Clark, the four selected students were Garrick Fillmore from the seventh-grade class and Ethan Viner, Finnegan White and Jacob Whitworth, all from the eighth-grade class. At Muscatine High School, the two ninth-graders selected were Aaron Sparks and McKenna Schumaker.

“We’re excited that we have four students representing our school next month,” Nathan Swartzendruber, choral music director at Susan Clark Junior High said.

Swartzendruber, who has been in the district for six years, shared that throughout his time as a Muscatine School choir director he has only ever seen one or two students selected for the honor choir during most years.

“Last year, I had one boy and two girls make it into the choir, so this is definitely a record for me personally,” he said. “(The students) were absolutely thrilled when I told them. I remember getting one response that was just a hundred exclamation points saying, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much!’”

While thrilled about his four students reaching such a high honor, Swarzendruber admitted that he wasn’t too surprised about their inclusion.

“I felt pretty strongly about these students, even when they were seventh-graders last year," he said. "I’ve been impressed with their ability to take good feedback and apply that feedback, along with the level of maturity that they bring to their artistry. I think that’s why they’re in (the honor choir).”

When asked about the impact that being in this choir could have on his students, Swarzendruber reflected on what he saw from participants in previous years.

“During the preparation process, it forces them to really get into the music and find the details that really matter when preparing an audition recording, so it’s not just a matter of learning something quickly and then singing it. It’s a really good tool and learning experience for them,” he said.

“It really does a lot to boost these students’ self-esteem. Going to the honor choir, I tell students that the really awesome thing about Opus is that everyone who’s selected to be in that choir has worked really hard to be there, and they really care about being there, so it’s a motivating sense of empowerment. … You know that everyone is working really hard to achieve a high goal, and that does something for you as a musician. It makes you want to set your sights on something greater each day,” Swarzendruber continued.

Both Whitworth and Schumaker are repeat attendees, having been selected for the honor choir during last year’s festival as well. Additionally, Whitworth was also selected as a solo finalist and will have the opportunity to audition for a solo at the festival concert.

The 2022 Opus Honor Choirs will be held at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 in the C.Y. Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State University in Ames. Guest conductors for this year’s concert will include Christina Svec, Nick Oswald, Amy Kotsonis and Andrew Last.