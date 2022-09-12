 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four Muscatine students selected to receive National Recognition awards

Recognized students

Matthew Martinez, Shelby O'Brien, Landon Castle and Kat Carver (not pictured) received recognition awards from College Board in honor of their academic achievements.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE — Four Muscatine High School students have received national recognition from the College Board.

Kat Carver, Landon Castle and Shelby O’Brien received the National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA), while Matthew Martinez received the National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA).

“I was really happy to learn that I was getting (the NRSTA),” Castle said.

“It makes me feel good about myself,” Martinez said. “It also shows that I’m capable of doing good academically.”

“I was a little surprised,” O’Brien admitted. “I didn’t expect to get a National Recognition Award, so it feels like a big accomplishment.”

Other recognition awards that are available include the National African American Recognition Award and the National Indigenous Recognition Award. Through these programs, College Board hopes to recognize and award academic honors to students who may be underrepresented.

The program is eligible for students who have taken the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 or AP Exams and who have either scored in the top 10% on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or if they have scored a 3 or higher on two or more distinct AP Exams.

Although these awards do not come with a scholarship, all four students can put this academic honor in their college and scholarship applications as part of their high school achievements.

When asked about their post-secondary plans, Martinez said he hopes to figure out a plan soon. O’Brien said she hoped to attend either the University of Iowa or Cornell College, while Castle plans on attending Iowa State University.

