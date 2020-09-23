Fourth positive case reported among Muscatine students, community numbers remain steady

Loconsole also said that in order for any of the classes, buildings or the district itself in Muscatine to temporarily switch to remote learning, they would need to show a 15 to 20% positivity in a county average over a period of two weeks as well as a 10% absentee rate among students that had chosen in-person learning. These guidelines are also provided by the Departments of Education and Public Health.

“Cases so far have had a good recovery turn-around,” said Public Health Clinical Manager Holly Barrett. “The schools that Muscatine Public Health has been privileged to work with have been nothing short of amazing. Our county is so fortunate to have all three school districts have similar focus and ideals.”

She added that with persistent communication between all parties — students, staff and parents — as well as a focus on isolating and quarantining when necessary, the Muscatine school district can continue avoiding a temporary shutdown and offer in-person classes.

As of Sept. 23 there have been 1,083 positive cases and 54 deaths, with two deaths this week in Muscatine County. Of those cases, 887 have recovered. Barrett confirmed that the last few deaths in Muscatine were older people.