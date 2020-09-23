Fourth positive case reported among Muscatine students, community numbers remain steady

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, Muscatine High School announced that a fourth student in the Muscatine Community School District had tested positive for COVID-19.
This positive case comes two weeks after the last reported case at MHS. Two positive cases were also reported among students and staff at Susan Clark Junior High School earlier in the school year.
According to Tony Loconsole, director of communications & community engagement for the Muscatine School District, this most recent case is not connected to the previously reported case. Muscatine County Public Health also confirmed that each case associated with the district has been proven to have been contracted from exposure outside of the schools.
Classes at Muscatine High School are continuing as normal, and in a notification sent out by MHS principal Terry Hogensen, it was stated that Muscatine County Public Health officials had been contacted and that sanitizing precautions would be taken and personal health guidelines followed.
“The decisions we make on the best path moving forward are based on (Public Health’s) recommendations,” Loconsole said. “In the most recent positive case, contract tracing showed that the student had limited exposure to others and, since face coverings were being worn and social distancing guidelines were being followed as much as possible, in-person learning could continue.”
Loconsole also said that in order for any of the classes, buildings or the district itself in Muscatine to temporarily switch to remote learning, they would need to show a 15 to 20% positivity in a county average over a period of two weeks as well as a 10% absentee rate among students that had chosen in-person learning. These guidelines are also provided by the Departments of Education and Public Health.
“Cases so far have had a good recovery turn-around,” said Public Health Clinical Manager Holly Barrett. “The schools that Muscatine Public Health has been privileged to work with have been nothing short of amazing. Our county is so fortunate to have all three school districts have similar focus and ideals.”
She added that with persistent communication between all parties — students, staff and parents — as well as a focus on isolating and quarantining when necessary, the Muscatine school district can continue avoiding a temporary shutdown and offer in-person classes.
As of Sept. 23 there have been 1,083 positive cases and 54 deaths, with two deaths this week in Muscatine County. Of those cases, 887 have recovered. Barrett confirmed that the last few deaths in Muscatine were older people.
“The long-term care facilities in our county have had to work so diligently to maintain extremely high standards of sanitation and protecting their residents and staff,” Barrett said. “We hope our community will continue to show support to our long term care facilities as well as work to protect our senior population by wearing a mask and being understanding of any precautionary guidelines that have been put in place.”
While numbers remain steady, Barrett believes that if people continue to stay diligent about COVID-19 guidelines, they will start to see a decline in case numbers.
“We ask that our community does not become complacent in the day to day, and put serious thought into their decisions to have or attend gatherings,” she said.
Barrett said people should get their seasonal flu shot and reference official coronavirus information websites and health experts when they have questions.
“There are so many conflicting new stories and social media posts. … Our reliance should be on the scientific facts we are provided by the CDC,” she said. “This is a new experience for all of us, and there are bound to be some bumps in the road during our journey of communication.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.