 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fowl weather goes away
0 comments
featured

Fowl weather goes away

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fowl weather goes away

With the coming of warmer weather, the water fowl in Weed Park are busy searching the banks of the pond for food. While some rain is predicted over the weekend, temperatures are going to remain in the 60s during the day throughout the weekend. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With the coming of warmer weather, the water fowl in Weed park are busy searching the banks of the pond for food. While some rain is predicted over the weekend, temperatures are going to remain in the 60s during the day throughout the weekend. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mushroom hauls reported locally
Local

Mushroom hauls reported locally

  • Updated

Wildcat Den State Park reported over the weekend that several morel mushrooms were found by hikers in the park. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News