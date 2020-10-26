Franklin Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19 over weekend

MUSCATINE — On Saturday, Oct. 24, Franklin Elementary reported that a member of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the positive case numbers, current and recovered, within the district to 21. It is the second at the school — a student tested positive last week.

Muscatine Community School District said the latest case was contracted outside of school and is not connected to the other case.

Those in close contact with the affected staff member were notified. Classes are set to resume Tuesday, there are no classes district-wide on Monday.

For any of the schools in the district to switch to a virtual-only class schedule, the Muscatine County positivity rate would need to exceed 15%, the absenteeism rate would need to hit 10% and permission would need to be granted by the Department of Education. Currently, Muscatine County is at 13% positivity.

To monitor the Muscatine County positive COVID-19 chart, residents can visit the district’s Return to Learn website.

