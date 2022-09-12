Franklin Elementary to hold benefit for teacher's family this Thursday

MUSCATINE — For 28 years, EL Teacher Julie Calderon served numerous families through her hard work both inside and outside the classrooms of Franklin Elementary. This week, her fellow teachers are asking the community to come out and support Calderon’s family.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Franklin Elementary School will hold a benefit for the Calderon family. It will raise money for her husband and children following her death on Sept. 3.

The main feature of this benefit will be a $5 meal. The event will also feature a bake sale, a silent auction, carnival games, a bounce house and a dunk tank. Games and bounce house cost $10, while dunk-tank balls will be three for $5.

Teachers who worked with her agreed that Calderon’s biggest quality was her level of compassion and care that she showed for both her students and her families.

“For her, (that care she showed) extended way beyond the school day,” teacher Angie Painter said. “Her students knew that she loved them.”

“Working with her was always easy, pleasant and fun,” Sandra Riley, a secretary at Franklin Elementary who worked with Calderon previously, said. “She had the best smile, and she just would embrace you regardless of who you were. In all the time I worked with her, I never saw her angry. She just had the best heart, and she will definitely be missed.”

Being someone who was fluent in both English and Spanish, Calderon not only made sure families who might have spoke or read only Spanish had all the translated information they needed, but she would also help them feel comfortable when talking to her.

“She did a lot, and she did most of it on her own time. Everything that needed to be translated, she would take it home and translate it,” another teacher, Monica Hopkins, said.

“She was dedicated to both the English- and Spanish-speaking communities. Families knew that they could come to her and she would do anything and everything to help her out,” Riley added.

When not in the classroom, Calderon served as both a teacher and parent in the school’s PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization), being in charge of several different activities and fundraisers as well as the PTO scholarships, which are handed out to Muscatine High School seniors annually.

With all the great things that Calderon was able to do for her school, her fellow teachers wanted to not only raise some money in her honor and to help her family with their expenses, but to also show her family that they will always be part of Franklin Elementary’s community.

“I really hope that people will come and see the family, and just reminisce about the good times and have fun while they raise funds. That’s what (Calderon) would have wanted,” Painter said.