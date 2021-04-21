Fredonia's fate relies on citizens stepping up

They said three people had indicated they would run for the council, but that did not cover the critical mayor’s position.

“We’re working on some people, but if we don’t (find more prospective candidates) we’re probably going to come back to the county,” Reid said, adding a letter might be sent to the city residents warning them about the consequences of unincorporation.

Those negative possibilities could include losing city street lighting, introduction of farm animals into town and other unfavorable actions, the city officials said.

The supervisors assured them the county would respond.

“We can handle it. We’ll take you back,” supervisor Randy Griffin said, although supervisor Brad Quigley was concerned about increasing some county oversight.

“We really don’t want to take care of their roads,” he said with resignation.

Reid suggested a potentially bigger issue could be the payment that Fredonia makes on the joint sewer system shared between Columbus Junction, Columbus City and Fredonia.

At one point the city owed around $48,000 for the system, but Torres said that amount was now down to around $20,000.