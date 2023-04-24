Next month, on May 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Muscatine Community School District building, UnityPoint Health will continue its series on dementia prevention with its fifth installment, “Social Isolation and Memory”.

Just as the previous installments were, this latest installment will once again be presented by Dr. Hamid Sagha, as he discusses how isolation within one’s life can impact mental health in multiple ways, further putting people at risk for memory loss.

“Connecting with others is more important than you think,” Sagha stated. “When people are socially isolated, it cannot only make you feel sad or sick, but it can also affect your memory. During the presentation, (guests) will learn how social isolation can impact brain function and what we can do about it.”

The presentation is free to the public, however because seating is limited it is requested that residents RSVP for the event either by calling 563-264-9482, email Angelia.Koppe@unitypoint.org, or register online at https://bit.ly/40JD6QP. Additionally, for those who want to watch this presentation or any of the other previous installments in the series, presentations will be available to watch on the UnityPoint Health-Trinity YouTube page.