{{featured_button_text}}
Moles

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Dermatology, now a branch of Soderstrom Skin Institute, will hold a free skin cancer screening today at its new Muscatine location, 2330 A Park Ave.

From 8 a.m. to noon, visitors may meet with dermatologists Dr. M. Martin Pereira and Dr. Carl W. Soderstrom to discuss any suspicious moles or spots.

According to the clinic, there are five categories to be aware of:

  • Asymmetry: One half unlike the other
  • Borders irregular: Scalloped or poorly defined borders
  • Color varied: Shade of tan, brown, black, white, red or blue 
  • Diameter: Diameter larger than 6 millimeters, or the width of a pencil eraser
  • Evolving: Including stinging, itching, burning or bleeding 

No appointment is necessary. Coffee and donuts will be provided.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments