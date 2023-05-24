The Summer Food Service program will be returning to Muscatine schools this year, providing free weekly meals to students.

This week, the Food & Nutrition Department at the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) announced that the program would run this summer, after being approved by the USDA.

“We are very excited to be able to do the Summer Meal Program again,” Alisha Eggers, MCSD Food and Nutrition/Food Service Supervisor said.

From June 7 to Aug. 2, families with kids ages 1 to 18 who sign up for the program will have the opportunity to receive free weekly meals. Each week on Wednesday, participating families will pick up their seven days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches at the weekly meal pick-up site. This year, that site is Susan Clark Jr. High, 600 Kindler Avenue.

Eggers acknowledged the new regulations for this year’s program that resulted in there only being one pick-up location.

“We would have liked to have had both daily meal pick-up and the weekly meal pick-up sites, but USDA would not allow that under the same sponsorship. I believe that is because it would be hard for us to monitor who might be participating in more than one of the programs,” she said.

Still, Eggers said she felt that the weekly program is still a “win-win” for families, as it will still help prevent the financial burden of additional groceries during the summer as well as provide extra work and extra income for the department’s team members.

“The weekly meal pick-up is well attended, even more so than having the daily pick-ups, so it will help the FN Department’s financials, also,” she said.

According to the Food & Nutrition Department, breakfasts provided through the program will include a grains option (such as cereal, grahams, toast or pastries), fruit juice and/or assorted fruit and milk. Lunches will each include a meat or meat alternative, a grains item, a vegetable, fruit juice and/or fresh fruit and milk.

Each meal that has items that may need to be cooked or warmed up at home will also include instructions for those items. All protein items will be provided in a frozen state while, in the case of a sandwich week, a full loaf of bread will be provided to assure freshness. Shelf-stable juice will also be used whenever possible, as well as pre-packaged fruit cups and milk in ½ gallon jugs for easier storage.

“We will also begin using a machine that heat seals portions of foods so that will help the quality, too. Since we provide the menu for the kids, parents would want to serve them like that as the Nutrition Specialist, Kaitlin Meredith plans the menu for the best quality and usage,” Eggers said. “Our team members and management staff are very efficient, love this work and all make sure this program is successful.”

Only a parent, guardian or designated student will be able to pick up the meals, with pick-up shifts being from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. In order for families to participate in the free meal program, they will first need to complete a survey for each of their children. Any family can sign up, but students who will already be receiving free breakfast and lunch through the SPARK program will only be eligible for weekend meals.

“I would highly encourage families to participate in this program, it can help so many of us,” Eggers said. “We love our kids and want to help serve our community. Our staff will miss the one-on-one interaction with kids in the summer, but we feel this is a benefit to them and their families.”

The meal program survey can be found at https://bit.ly/3otAhFl, while any questions or concerns regarding the program can be directed to schoolmeals@mcsdonline.org.

