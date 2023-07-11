This week the Muscatine Transfer Station will be accepting up to four tires, off the rim, per person free of charge, said David Popp, solid waste division manager for the City of Muscatine. Next week, residents will be able to drop off up to three unwanted electronic items. Proof of residency is required.
