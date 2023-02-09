MUSCATINE — Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and the staff at the Salvation Army of Muscatine County plan to use the holiday to start what they hope will become a monthly event.

The Salvation Army, located at 1000 Oregon St., in Muscatine, will hold a special Valentine’s Day Family event on Friday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to families and kids of all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling.

During the event, families will compete in the “Most Amazing Valentine’s Race.” This will involve solving riddles and puzzles, playing games, completing Valentine’s Day-themed activities, and using clues and teamwork to put together one last big puzzle. The winning family will receive the grand prize: a family-themed gift basket.

In addition to providing local families with something fun to do on Friday evening, Lt. Macy Gantner shared that the other reason for the event was to try and help get more people connected to the Muscatine Salvation Army building.

“At other Salvation Armys, I’ve done themed family nights, so that’s kind of what we’re starting here, and it just so happened to start with Valentine’s Day,” Gantner said. “It’s really just a community outreach event to get more people connected to us, so that they know what we’re doing. Or, if they’re interested in any of our programs, they can get connected that way too.”

While they may not always be connected to a holiday, Gantner added that she hoped to hold these themed family nights about once a month.

“As long as people enjoy their time here and are able to get comfortable in our space, we feel like that’s an effective way to reach people,” she said.

For more information on upcoming community events, visit the Salvation Army of Muscatine County Facebook page.