Freedom Rock artist hired to paint patriotic mural at Wilton Candy Kitchen

WILTON — A staple of the Wilton community is officially getting a new coat of paint, thanks to local artist Bubba Sorenson.

This week, Sorenson began his latest project — a mural for the Wilton Candy Kitchen, located at 310 Cedar St., which will be titled “The Candy Kitchen Salutes Duty, Honor and Sacrifice.” The mural is being funded by the Candy Kitchen’s nonprofit organization, Wilton Archives LTD.

Although this is the first time that the Candy Kitchen’s owners, Lynn and Brenda Ochiltree, have hired a muralist for their business, the two were already very familiar with Sorenson’s work.

“When (Sorenson) was here painting the county’s Freedom Rock, he visited us at the Candy Kitchen and we got to know him a little bit,” Lynn explained. “We got to talking, and my wife and I decided that we wanted to commission him to do a patriotic piece on the side of our business.”

As for the idea behind the mural itself, Lynn shared that he and his wife are always trying to do things for their community — namely things that can attract people to not only their business but the Wilton community as a whole.

Choosing Sorenson for the mural also seemed fitting for the project. Instead of a candy-themed mural or something that some people would maybe see as “cheesy” or “corny,” Lynn and Brenda felt that it was important for the mural to have a sense of historical value.

“I wouldn’t want anything on the building that wouldn’t be reflective of the honor and dedication that the Candy Kitchen and its owners have served to the community for generations,” Lynn elaborated. “A military-themed mural seemed like it would be something that would be reflective of our commitment to history, to the community and to our patriotism.”

Lynn went on to say that he and Brenda planned and organized exactly what they wanted for the mural, and while they won’t be the ones painting, they have complete trust in Sorenson’s artistic talents and expect him to create something based closely off the vision they had in mind for it.

Though he wanted to keep some elements of the mural a surprise, Lynn was able to share that the mural will be reflective of “military sacrifice made from the Civil War to present day” with a bit of a local bent to it in order to honor those from Wilton specifically who have served.

The mural is expected to take around six to seven days. Once it’s finished, Lynn and Brenda hope to give their mural an official dedication ceremony in August during Wilton Founder’s Day. In the meantime, they encourage residents to keep an eye on both the wall and the Candy Kitchen’s Facebook page for updates and progress photos.

This mural is only the beginning, however, as the couple also hope to place a small, community-focused museum next to the mural. This museum will also be funded by Wilton Archives LTD and is expected to be built sometime in the next few years.

“In general, we’re just excited to add another layer of what people can see in Wilton,” Lynn said. “We’re very fortunate to have the Freedom Rock here in Wilton, but the Candy Kitchen has a long history of people finding it, so this mural will give people one more thing to see while they’re here. It’s all about creating a destination to see and experience things, and hopefully this mural will have a lot of meaning for people.”