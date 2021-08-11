Freedom Rock event to be held Labor Day in Wilton

WILTON — The prizes are piling up in Wilton's City Council Chambers.

As of Monday night's council meeting, the items included a 65-inch television, a portable generator, a power washer, a combination charcoal grill and smoker, and a motorcycle. Those prizes and more will be distributed during the Freedom Rock event, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Muscatine County's Freedom Rock is located just north of the historic railroad depot, and raffle tickets are being sold at $5 apiece.

"The money goes toward keeping that site the best it can be," Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood told the council.

"It's for a good cause," City Council member Ted Marolf added.

The sounding of the town siren at 5 p.m. will signal the beginning of the Freedom Rock Smorgasbord — a hog roast with a diner's fee of only 25 cents.

"If we get a decent turnout, we'd like to try it again next year and expand on it," Marolf said.

The Freedom Rock event will be preceded by an open house 2-4 p.m. at the nearby and newly renovated City Hall.

"We've gone through a lot of renovation," Mayor Bob Barrett said. "We had the COVID thing. We did the renovations anyway."