Freedom Rock event to be held Labor Day in Wilton
Freedom Rock event to be held Labor Day in Wilton

  • Updated
Wilton City Hall

Wilton City Hall

 FILE PHOTO

WILTON — The prizes are piling up in Wilton's City Council Chambers.

As of Monday night's council meeting, the items included a 65-inch television, a portable generator, a power washer, a combination charcoal grill and smoker, and a motorcycle. Those prizes and more will be distributed during the Freedom Rock event, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Muscatine County's Freedom Rock is located just north of the historic railroad depot, and raffle tickets are being sold at $5 apiece.

"The money goes toward keeping that site the best it can be," Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood told the council.

"It's for a good cause," City Council member Ted Marolf added.

The sounding of the town siren at 5 p.m. will signal the beginning of the Freedom Rock Smorgasbord — a hog roast with a diner's fee of only 25 cents.

"If we get a decent turnout, we'd like to try it again next year and expand on it," Marolf said.

The Freedom Rock event will be preceded by an open house 2-4 p.m. at the nearby and newly renovated City Hall.

"We've gone through a lot of renovation," Mayor Bob Barrett said. "We had the COVID thing. We did the renovations anyway."

Allgood added that admission will be $5 for the Wilton Alumni Association's play at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, during the Founders Day celebration.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

  • The council approved payment of bills totaling $364,653.
  • The council approved Pay Application No. 1 of $95,170 to Precision Builders of Bettendorf for the Community Room/Police Station Renovation Project.
  • The council approved a change order for the Library Reading Garden Project, raising the cost by $2,916. The contractor is All American Concrete of West Liberty.
  • The council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance changing the zoning of designated properties along East and West Fourth and Fifth Streets and Cedar Street from C-2 Central Business District to R-2 Mixed Residential.
