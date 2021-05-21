Frida Kahlo, conservation and clothing subjects of new exhibits at Muscatine Art Center

MUSCATINE – Two new traveling exhibits open May 29 at the Muscatine Art Center.

“Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray” and “Alterations: Tailored Solutions to Climate Change” are exhibits the center has pursued since 2018, said Director Melanie Alexander.

“Like a lot of our exhibits, we work many years out, and in some ways we’re just really thankful that we had more in-house exhibitions last yearr," she said. "It’s an exciting return to host incoming shows.”

“I think these exhibits will have an appeal to a pretty broad audience,” Alexander said. “It’s nice to really feature the work of women artists.”

“Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray”, tells the story of one of Mexico’s most well-known female artists through the eyes of her friend, lover and confidant. Muray met Kahlo in 1931 while on vacation, and the two started a relationship that would last until Kahlo’s death in 1954.

It runs through Aug. 22.

The exhibit features 40 photos taken from the late 1930s to mid-1940s, and focuses on Kahlo’s life, her interest in her heritage and the connections that she made during these years. The exhibit was organized by the Nickolas Muray Photo Archives.

