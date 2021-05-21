Frida Kahlo, conservation and clothing subjects of new exhibits at Muscatine Art Center

MUSCATINE – Two new traveling exhibits open May 29 at the Muscatine Art Center.
“Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray” and “Alterations: Tailored Solutions to Climate Change” are exhibits the center has pursued since 2018, said Director Melanie Alexander.
“Like a lot of our exhibits, we work many years out, and in some ways we’re just really thankful that we had more in-house exhibitions last yearr," she said. "It’s an exciting return to host incoming shows.”
“I think these exhibits will have an appeal to a pretty broad audience,” Alexander said. “It’s nice to really feature the work of women artists.”
“Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray”, tells the story of one of Mexico’s most well-known female artists through the eyes of her friend, lover and confidant. Muray met Kahlo in 1931 while on vacation, and the two started a relationship that would last until Kahlo’s death in 1954.
It runs through Aug. 22.
The exhibit features 40 photos taken from the late 1930s to mid-1940s, and focuses on Kahlo’s life, her interest in her heritage and the connections that she made during these years. The exhibit was organized by the Nickolas Muray Photo Archives.
“There’s some really iconic photographs of Frida Kahlo that are in this show, so we’re excited to see how that exhibit comes together. It’s always an exciting time when the crates start arriving and we start figuring out how the exhibit’s going to look in our space,” Alexander said.
“Alterations: Tailored Solutions to Climate Change” focuses on fashion and conservation, with 15 sculptures that artist Nancy Judd hopes will last 100 years and inspire others to view her materials in a different light.
It runs through Oct. 31.
This exhibit features outfits made from recycled trash to show beauty and elegance is found in material others may consider to be garbage. She used litter found on the side of the road, items thrown into garbage and recycling, and items found in nature.
“We have had the pleasure of having Nancy Judd in Muscatine. She’s been working with our staff, so we’ve really gotten to understand her work on a deeper level and why and how she does what she does,” Alexander said.
Judd said each sculpture took 100 to 650 hours to create, and each is paired with a science-based solution for reducing carbon in the Earth’s atmosphere.
“There’s been a lot of enthusiasm around what she’s doing… it’s been interesting to see what people latch onto in the exhibition, and I’m looking forward to more conversation taking place in our community about how we can spotlight what Muscatine and Muscatine businesses are doing with their environmental impact and what individuals can do to lessen their impact,” Alexander said, “It’s just been a nice jumping off point for having some other conversations in the community.”