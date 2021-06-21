Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery in Muscatine receive $47,400 grant, new trail project moves forward

MUSCATINE — Last year, the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery (FFFH) announced its efforts to both preserve what it could at Muscatine’s former fish hatchery and to educate the public on the hatchery’s history. This month, the group made a huge step forward in this efforts.
On June 14, FFFH was awarded a $47,400 grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources REAP-CEP (Resource Enhancement and Protection Program – Conservation Education Program). The FFFH grant was also ranked third highest out of the 12 applicants received.
“It feels wonderful to get this grant. It’s been an awful lot of work getting to this point,” Sandy Stevens, president of FFFH said. “Now that the grant writing episode’s over and we’ve got this award, we can get to work on putting everything together.”
With this money, FFFH plans to go forward in its project — creating a new educational kiosk and several new signs for the two new interpretive trails throughout the former hatchery that the FFFH also hopes to construct. These signs will not only be informative, but also have QR codes on them that will link to audio-visual narratives that guests can listen to during their walk along the trail.
This money is being combined with the funds, materials and time — over $40,000 worth — donated to FFFH from local companies and supporters who wish to help with the project. Some of these supporters include Pearl Button Museum Director Dustin Joy, Andy Fowler and Melanie Harkness from Iowa DNR, Mussel Biologist Jeremiah Haas, Pannier Graphics, Lemon Landscaping, the Muscatine Pollinators Project.
According to Stevens, FFFH will be working with Jim Elias from Sunrise Galleries as a graphic designer and QR code creator. As the project moves ahead, Stevens added the group will need volunteers to help put the signs together and later help put them up at the hatchery.
“It’s coming together,” Stevens said. “I think we’re looking at about a year, maybe a year and a half, before (the signs and the interpreted trails) are completed. Still, it feels great to get things underway, because now we can really get started on pulling it all together. Hopefully it’ll attract a lot of field trips so that students can come out and learn about both the good and the bad aspects of the pearl button industry.”
There is still, however, much to be done and more funds to be collected. Currently, FFFH is waiting on the results of another grant, this one being from the Historical Resource Development Program and worth $20,000. If FFFH were to receive this, the group would be able to prepare a formal nomination to list the Hatchery on the National Register of Historic Places as a Historic District.
“If we were to put the Hatchery on the National Register, that would give some added significance to what’s already a significant resource, and it puts in people’s minds that this isn’t just a local interest, it’s a nationally important piece of history,” Stevens said.
Another grant the group applied for is a $9,000 Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. This money would help cover all additional costs on the project. The results of both of these grants are expected to be announced in July.
In the meantime, FFFH hopes to try and keep the project in the minds of residents through a new mural the group is going to start soon. The mural, as part of the Houser Street Mural Project, will be painted by member Janet Hoopes and is expected to depict the “rich and significant history of the Fairport Biological Station” as well as its connection to Muscatine’s pearl button industry.
“We’re looking forward to this, and we’re probably going to get started on it this weekend,” Stevens said. “For as many people that go up and down Houser, the mural will sort of put an idea in the backs of people’s minds that we’ve got this fish hatchery out here, it’s got some history, and next year at this time there’ll be some interpretive trails out there that they can take the family to. We’ll have all of these different stories being told through the signs, and it’ll make for a compelling stop for people.”
To make a donation to the FFFH’s latest projects, contact Lynn Pruitt at the Historic Preservation Commission for more information, or send a check in the group’s name to the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.