Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery in Muscatine receive $47,400 grant, new trail project moves forward

Another grant the group applied for is a $9,000 Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. This money would help cover all additional costs on the project. The results of both of these grants are expected to be announced in July.

In the meantime, FFFH hopes to try and keep the project in the minds of residents through a new mural the group is going to start soon. The mural, as part of the Houser Street Mural Project, will be painted by member Janet Hoopes and is expected to depict the “rich and significant history of the Fairport Biological Station” as well as its connection to Muscatine’s pearl button industry.

“We’re looking forward to this, and we’re probably going to get started on it this weekend,” Stevens said. “For as many people that go up and down Houser, the mural will sort of put an idea in the backs of people’s minds that we’ve got this fish hatchery out here, it’s got some history, and next year at this time there’ll be some interpretive trails out there that they can take the family to. We’ll have all of these different stories being told through the signs, and it’ll make for a compelling stop for people.”

To make a donation to the FFFH’s latest projects, contact Lynn Pruitt at the Historic Preservation Commission for more information, or send a check in the group’s name to the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

