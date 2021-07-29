Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery kick off new outreach project

MUSCATINE — The Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery, various representatives from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and members of county government gathered Thursday at the Muscatine County Administration Building for the Resource Enhancement and Protection Program – Conservation Education Program grant kickoff meeting.
In June, FFFH was awarded a REAP-CEP grant for $47,400, the third highest of the 12 applicants received. FFFH discussed the plans and schedule for the interpretive trails and education pavilion for the hatchery.
President Sandy Stevens said FFFH was able to get another $40,144 of in-kind goods, materials and volunteer services, bringing the current funding amount to $87,512.
“Our goals are to educate students about mussel propagation, its ties to the pearl button industry, and illustrate the adverse effects of pollution and over-exploitation on the mussel population and water quality,” Stevens said.
The kickoff meeting revealed some concept designs and samples for the 18-20 informational signs to be placed along the interpretive trail, as well as an example of one of the QR codes featured on those signs. The QR codes allow guests to access videos and additional information digitally.
“As this project evolves, and we’re able to get more into educational components, we can have lesson plans and all kinds of content at the same spot,” Jim Elias, who will design the signs and QR codes, said during the presentation.
A design concept for the educational pavilion was also shown, a 20-by-16-foot brick building similar to the hatchery’s old pumphouse, which is set to be demolished. The pavilion would be brick and contain limestone blocks salvaged from the pumphouse. The pavilion would also have doors and windows on the north and south sides, and outdoor lighting and security cameras.
Inside the pavilion there will be 12 educational panels with QR codes, a timeline, artifact display cases and perhaps small exhibits. The group discussed bringing in one of the old button machines from the Webber Button Company.
The cost of this plan is $100,000. If they are unable to raise the additional funds the pavilion design would be cut back.
“We have a huge need to raise $75-80,000 to construct the kind of pavilion we’d like to,” Stevens said., “So one of our main focuses is going to be some major fundraising. Depending on how much money we raise, it’ll really dictate the size and shape of that pavilion.”
The money will need to be raised by June 2022.
The design phase for the signs is expected to end by the end of 2021. The north trail of the hatchery will be developed in spring of 2022, with the first of the trail signs installed in April or May. Following that would be the southern trail and its signs.
As for the pavilion, construction would likely begin in June 2022, once funds were gathered and any alterations made. Both the construction of the pavilion as well as the creation of the panels for the pavilion would take place throughout the rest of the year, concluding in November or December 2022.