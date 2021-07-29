Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery kick off new outreach project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A design concept for the educational pavilion was also shown, a 20-by-16-foot brick building similar to the hatchery’s old pumphouse, which is set to be demolished. The pavilion would be brick and contain limestone blocks salvaged from the pumphouse. The pavilion would also have doors and windows on the north and south sides, and outdoor lighting and security cameras.

Inside the pavilion there will be 12 educational panels with QR codes, a timeline, artifact display cases and perhaps small exhibits. The group discussed bringing in one of the old button machines from the Webber Button Company.

The cost of this plan is $100,000. If they are unable to raise the additional funds the pavilion design would be cut back.

“We have a huge need to raise $75-80,000 to construct the kind of pavilion we’d like to,” Stevens said., “So one of our main focuses is going to be some major fundraising. Depending on how much money we raise, it’ll really dictate the size and shape of that pavilion.”

The money will need to be raised by June 2022.