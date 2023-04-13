Since 2021, the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery (FFFH), as well as its volunteers and supporting organizations, have been working hard to bring a new trail system to the fish hatchery in order to help share the story of the historic site. This Earth Day, the Muscatine County public will finally get to see the fruits of their labor.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, FFFH will hold the grand opening of its new Historic Interpretive trail system, located at 3390 Highway 22. This grand opening will be held rain or shine, with the highlight of the event being a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Brad Bark and the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Other organizations that will be in attendance to help celebrate this occasion will include the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Muscatine County Conservation Board, the National Pearl Button Museum, the Muscatine Pollinator Project, the University of Iowa, USFWS-Lake Odessa, the Louisa County Conservation Board, ISU Extension, Eastern Iowa Community College and the Muscatine County Energy District (CLAM).

Throughout the grand opening, guests will have a chance to thoroughly check out the entirety of these new trails as they walk where early 20th century fishery biologists once walked. Each trail across the 60-acre site includes 18 interpretive signs alongside it to provide information for guests to read during their hike as well as QR codes for those who wish to learn more about the fish hatchery’s extensive history.

Additionally, kids and families at the grand opening will also be able to enjoy small activities and entertainment, including an Earth Day themed presentation. Food Truck Emporium will also be on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide food for purchase.

Although this grand opening is a huge milestone for the nearly two-year project, there is still more work to be done. According to Sandy Stevens, president of FFFH, the group still plans on building an educational pavilion with an observation desk on site later this year, giving guests a place to learn about and get up close with the site’s pond fish and mussels. The tentative completion date for this pavilion is fall 2023.

Those who would like to help donate money to the pavilion project can do so by sending checks to the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery group at the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. Additional updates on future efforts can also be found on the FFFH Facebook group.