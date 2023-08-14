MUSCATINE – Since the start of their multi-year project, much work has been done at the Fairport Fish Hatchery to turn it into a place of education, preservation and enjoyment. But while its walking trails were completed this year, there is still work to be done on the Fish Hatchery’s new educational pavilion.

In order to raise money for its completed construction and to celebrate National Catfish Month, Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery (FFFH) are inviting residents to come out to the group’s catfish fry fundraiser, which will be held on Friday, August 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pearl City Station, 100 Harbor Drive in Muscatine.

For $25, guests will be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat dinner of catfish filets, their choice of cole slaw, potato salad and baked beans, a dinner roll and bottled water, with all of the food being catered by Cindy Carver at the Rendezvous. Children five years old and younger can eat free. In addition to water, there will also be a cash bar for beer, wine and soda available, with the beer and wine being provided by Creations by Oz’s Melissa Osborn.

Additionally, the event will have raffles for FFFH T-shirts and other items that the group had on sale during RAGBRAI as well as a few 50/50 raffles. All proceeds raised through the event will be put specifically towards the educational pavilion.

Recently, a concrete foundation was poured for the pavilion, which will be paying tribute to the history of the Fairport Federal Biological Station in its design as well as in some of the bricks and stones from the old pumphouse that will used in the pavilion’s construction.

Although the group hopes to complete the pavilion in spring 2024, Sandy Stevens, President of FFFH said the group is only about 40 to 50% of the way to their goal.

“I think the community has been really good about supporting us, and we’ve had a lot of people in different areas step up and help us out,” Stevens said. “We’re also getting a lot of people to volunteer. We just need people to give financial donations and for local corporations to really step up.”

Although the group had applied for grants to help with the funding of the pavilion, they were denied, which Stevens called, "kind of a set-back.” He noted that, because the group didn’t get any additional funding on the recently-completed bridge that was made to help connect the fish hatchery’s new walkways, the group had to use money that was previously set aside for the pavilion.

“We’re still working hard to get the funds we need by having our fundraising events,” he said, adding that the group was able to make more than $1,000 at RAGBRAI. As such, he is hopeful for another great success with the fish fry, seeing the event as a way to help spread the word about their project’s current need as well as a way to raise more money for it.

“We really appreciate all the support that we’ve already gotten and all the interest that people have in the project,” Stevens said.

To buy tickets for the fundraiser in advance, go to https://tinyurl.com/fffhcatfishfry. For those who would like to help donate money to the pavilion project, they can do so by writing checks addressed to the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery group and sending them to the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. Additional updates on future efforts can also be found on the FFFH Facebook group.