Friends of the Musser Public Library releases new Oscar Grossheim calendar

A familiar fundraiser returns and offers another year of historical photos focused on life in Muscatine.
For the second year in a row, Friends of the Musser Public Library is selling a calendar that features work from Muscatine photographer Oscar Grossheim. The calendars, which are sponsored by Kent Corporation, are $10 each. All proceeds will benefit the Musser Public Library.
“The library has a collection of 55,000 glass plate negatives of Oscar Grossheim’s work, and we had decided last year that this might be a way to get the photographs out there for people to see them,” Jo Ann Carlson said. “Not all of the photos are online, and we thought it would be a good fundraiser for our Friends group.”
Carlson said about 500 calendars were sold last year. With how successful the fundraiser was, bringing it back for 2022 was an easy choice for the group.
The calendar features 12 different photos from the 1900s focused on life in Muscatine, whether that be people or places.
When asked what she thought so many people enjoyed about the calendars, Carlson said, “I think it was the different scenes and people featured in it. Some people can probably identify with certain pictures, and some may even recognize a few of the people or locations featured in the photos.”
Gracing the cover of this year’s calendar is a photo of Muscatine’s old high bridge with a boat going under it and a steamboat in the background. Some of the other photos featured include a photo of Grossheim himself, a photo of people riding a carousel, a park bandstand, and even a bride and groom from 1917. Each photo in the calendar also includes a brief description alongside it.
“One photo that I thought was interesting was the Muscatine High School girls basketball team from 1903,” Carlson said, “The girls have their hair up in buns, and all the clothing and bows are just so different from the basketball uniforms we have today.”
Carlson hopes that the Friends group can continue making a new Grossheim calendar each year.
“We definitely would like to keep bring it back,” she said.
To purchase a 2022 Oscar Grossheim calendar, residents can buy one at the Musser Public Library, either one of the Hy-Vee locations, Fareway, or at Meg’s Vintage Collective in Downtown Muscatine.