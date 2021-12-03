Friends of the Musser Public Library releases new Oscar Grossheim calendar

A familiar fundraiser returns and offers another year of historical photos focused on life in Muscatine.

For the second year in a row, Friends of the Musser Public Library is selling a calendar that features work from Muscatine photographer Oscar Grossheim. The calendars, which are sponsored by Kent Corporation, are $10 each. All proceeds will benefit the Musser Public Library.

“The library has a collection of 55,000 glass plate negatives of Oscar Grossheim’s work, and we had decided last year that this might be a way to get the photographs out there for people to see them,” Jo Ann Carlson said. “Not all of the photos are online, and we thought it would be a good fundraiser for our Friends group.”

Carlson said about 500 calendars were sold last year. With how successful the fundraiser was, bringing it back for 2022 was an easy choice for the group.

The calendar features 12 different photos from the 1900s focused on life in Muscatine, whether that be people or places.