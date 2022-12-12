Friends of the Musser Public Library to hold fundraiser, recruitment event this Friday

Friends of the Musser Public Library group invite residents to come to Contrary Brewing Company, 411 West Mississippi Drive, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to visit with its members and maybe enjoy a drink or two.

According to Kathy Kuhl, member of the Friends of the Musser Public Library as well as marketing and public relations coordinator for the library itself, this is the group’s first time working with Contrary Brewing on a fundraising/member recruiting event.

“Our director, Bobby Fiedler, talked to Mark Mitchell, the owner of Contrary Brewing, and he seemed to really like the idea of crafting a brew for us,” Kuhl explained. “We’re really looking forward to tapping on Friday.”

During this event, Contrary Brewing will offer a special on-tap coconut hefeweisen that is being called “Friends of the Libeery.” With each pour, $1 will be donated to support Friends of the Musser Public Library.

With Contrary taking care of the fundraising side, Kuhl said that she and the other Friends committee members will focus on visiting with guests, answering questions and helping those who are interested in becoming a member with signing up. Additionally, from now until the Friends group’s next fiscal year, which will kick off in July 2023, membership into the group is free.

“We really want new members, because Friends of the Musser Public Library is a very small organization right now, and I think that’s why a lot of people also didn’t know about us,” Kuhl continued. “The group hasn’t been terribly active until kind of recently, and so we’ve been trying to make our presence known.”

While separate from the library itself, the Friends group focuses on helping provide creative and educational programs for the Musser’s patrons. Some of the biggest events that the Friends group has helped support have been the summer reading program and, most recently, the butterfly experience that was put on last fall.

“In order for people to know that the Friends of the Library is here and what we do and how they can join up and help out with ideas and enthusiasm, we just want to get out there more. So hopefully this fundraiser is just the beginning of more events,” Kuhl said.

For more information on the Friends of the Musser Public Library group, visit its website at https://friendsofmusserlibrary.org/.