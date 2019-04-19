MUSCATINE — When Muscatine High School Drama Director René Mauck heard rumors last fall that the rights to “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” were possibly going to be released for 2019, she knew she had to hold off announcing what the MHS Spring Musical would be.
“This is such a fun show, and a great production, I knew it would be a great experience for the kids to be a part of,” Mauck explained.
The awarding winning show is based on the 1988 book Matilda by Roald Dahl, author of many well known and loved children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “James and the Giant Peach.” The musical made its Broadway debut in 2013 and went on to win five Tony Awards that year, including the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.
The musical follows the title character, portrayed by MHS junior McKenzie Lofgren, as she navigates the world as an extremely bright and talented young girl who finds herself surrounded by others who do not possess her love of learning or view of the world.
Lofgren is no stranger to the small stage, having taken part in over 20 productions to date, both through the school district and through other production companies.
Lofgren says the role has been a dream for her to play, “I have loved the book since I read it when I was in fourth grade. Then I saw the musical on Broadway while in New York, and I loved it even more. I knew I wanted to play her.”
Matilda’s parents, Harry and Zilda Wormwood, are played by MHS seniors Logan Gray and Seery Aubry, each having held other roles throughout their high school drama careers. Matilda’s parents are less than understanding of the young girl’s inquisitive nature and unique talents as she begins school.
In addition to being misunderstood by her parents, Matilda finds herself going toe to toe with Miss Trunchbull, the principal of her school played by senior Zeke Ellis. Part of the fun of drama is seeing the character come to life, Ellis said. “I enjoy seeing the process, bringing that character from the page to life," he said, "and allowing the audience in to see the final product.”
In addition to the main characters, the cast and crew are made of a variety of students with 41 cast members (including the choir), 14 front ensemble musicians, and 11 students working behind the scenes on lights, sound and stage crews.
“This is more of a production than a typical musical or play,” Mauck said. “There were so many talented kids that auditioned, and we want to make room for as many as possible. We even had to turn away some, not for lack of talent, but just on space.”
In addition to Mauck’s directing, students receive instruction and coaching from teachers within the MHS music department. MHS Vocal Musical teachers Teale Burford and Jonathan Ryan work with students on choreography and singing while Band Director Jeffery Heid works with the instrumental musicians.
While MHS staff is on hand to direct the students, speaking with Mauck and students during an active rehearsal makes it clear that it is the students who are putting on the production.
Mauck pauses to answer questions on where to find a certain prop or tool, while the students take off to complete the work, from set design to costuming and make-up, “If you are happy with how the hair (wig) is styled then that is fine, it is up to you,” Mauck tells junior Emma Sand when discussing the wig Ellis will don to complete the look of his character.
When the curtain rises in the auditorium, the students are hopeful that the audience will see the fun and levity of the show, while also grasping the deeper meanings hidden within the show.
“The show is not really a ‘kid’s show’ in that there are some adult themes woven throughout,” Mauck said. “Though it is not ‘inappropriate’ for kids, adults will certainly enjoy it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.