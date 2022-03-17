From busing to garbage collection, Muscatine officials monitoring high gas prices

MUSCATINE — Like many Iowans, Muscatine city, county and school officials say they too are feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices soar.

But thanks to bulk purchasing, accurate forecasting and some built-in budget cushioning, officials said they do not anticipate the recent hike in gas prices to significantly impact services.

The average price of gas in Iowa on Thursday was $3.89 a gallon — down 2 cents from a week ago, but up 56 cents from the last month and nearly $1.09 higher than a year ago, according to AAA.

In Muscatine County, prices were higher, with the average price of regular gasoline selling for $3.965 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.

Iowans, though, were paying about 39 cents less than the nationwide average for regular gas.

Despite uncertainty as to how soon gas prices will level off or decline, both city of Muscatine and Muscatine County officials said residents should not have worry about reduced services or increased fees.

City of Muscatine Finance Director Nancy Lueck said it was too early to quantify the impact rising fuel prices will have on city services and operations, but expected the city to be able to shoulder the increased cost.

"The city departments did budget for increased gas rates, but (these current prices) are probably higher than what we have included in the budget, so we will be monitoring the gas cost in the various departments," and adjusting department budgets as needed on a "case-by-case" basis, Lueck said.

"If the department’s bottom line on their budgets is higher than estimated, and this could be due to a number of things, we do allow for one more budget amendment which will be in May of this year," Lueck said. "So we will be going through all of the budgets for fuel and any other increased costs."

For those residents who depend on transportation through the city’s MuscaBus service, Lueck added that the city was not planning on increasing any MuscaBus fees as a result of higher fuel prices.

"The transit operation specifically has received a lot of federal grants that will assist in covering those kinds of increased cost," Lueck said.

Other city departments that may be impacted by rising gas prices include the Muscatine police, fire, public works and parks and recreation departments, including refuse collection.

Lueck added she did not foresee needing to cut solid waste collection days.

“We will need to monitor the services throughout our city, but again we do monitor the bottom line within our departments,” she said. “We also don’t have any budget cuts (as a result of the gas increase) planned at this time.”

For Muscatine County, while departments such as the Sheriff’s Office and County Engineer use the most gas, County Budget Director Sherry Seright assured that county services and operations should not be greatly impacted by price increases due to the county's practice of buying gas in bulk.

"Our county departments fuel their vehicles at the engineer’s pump and are invoiced monthly for their usage," Seright said. "So far, there has been no impact because when (the engineer) buys in bulk, they’re buying it cheaper than you can get it at the pump."

County officials have budgeted for a 20% increase in fuel costs for the fiscal year beginning July 1, increasing to $149,000 from $124,000 budgeted for the current fiscal.

"With the amount we have budgeted and the amount that the departments use, unless something goes completely haywire, I don’t expect we’ll be doing anything any different this year,” Seright said. "I wouldn’t expect that we’re going to cut costs in any other areas based on fuel prices.”

Muscatine Community School District communications director Tony Loconsole, in a statement, said a majority of the the district's shool buses (40 of them) run on propane.

"That (propane) runs around $1.52 per gallon," Lonconsole wrote. "We've been sparsely using our gas-powered school buses. In addition to that, the district does have a fleet of gas-powered vans, along with several gas-powered vehicles at MHS. Fuel prices have not forced us to cancel anything yet, but it is something we are closely monitoring.”

