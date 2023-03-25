MUSCATINE — Whether it’s dealing with farm equipment fires, flooding and rescues on both land and water, Assistant Chief Mike Hartman said he has confidence his team can handle and adapt to any emergency.

Training and preparing for emergencies is done by firefighters year-round. But as the seasons shift, different types of emergencies become more likely than others, and Hartman and his team are thinking about spring.

One of the biggest elements of springtime is all the work that has to be done for the planting and growing season on area farms. Through this work, agricultural incidents such as grain bin trappings or fires caused by equipment malfunctions can sometimes occur.

“We have pieces of equipment that we can utilize for a lot of incidents, like a grain bin rescue,” Hartman said. “We have a set-up that we have available for any grain bin rescues, and we’ve been through quite a bit of training in the past on that. Now that it’s getting closer to the season, I’m not sure if it’s on our training schedule but it should be coming up.”

Hartman said fire or entrapment related to agriculture work share aspects with industrial work-related fires and rescues, which, he said, are elements he and his team have a good amount of training and experience with.

“We don’t get very many agricultural calls, quite honestly, as there are very few of those incidents that happen within city limits,” he added. “But we do have some basic knowledge, and we’ve worked on the elements and theories in the background, so it’s just a matter of applying that knowledge to a bit of a different situation.”

Another scenario that the department is keeping in mind, according to Hartman, are flooding scenarios. Although Muscatine isn’t known for having flash flooding, he and his team still run through the principles behind safely handling flooding situations and examine their rescue equipment to make sure it’s in working condition.

“So many times when we respond to emergencies, we run into situations that we’ve never seen before,” he said. “So how we handle those is to utilize our training, experience and education to give us the skills we need. When our staff are thrown a curveball regarding something they’ve never seen or thought about before, they utilize the elements of what they do know to be able to handle the situation.”

Hartman also has a reminder for residents to check their smoke alarms if they didn’t already do so during Daylight Savings. This includes replacing the batteries within the smoke detectors as well as making sure the detectors themselves are working properly.

Hartman also encourages residents to make smart decisions.

“Just take a moment or two to think about what you’re doing or what you want to do, and think about the safety element of it,” he said. “Try to slow down and relax so you can do things the safe way instead of trying to rush through it.”