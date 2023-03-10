MUSCATINE — First starting in 1873, eight years after the Civil War, Muscatine County Farmers’ Mutual Insurance Company was formed around the basis of helping area farmers protect their land and operations.

Over a century later, and the team at Muscatine Mutual has continued trying to provide this service to its members.

Last month, Muscatine Mutual celebrated 150 years of operation throughout 12 counties in Eastern Iowa. Although its official anniversary has come and gone, Manager Tom Norton and his team are using the occasion to celebrate their company’s legacy throughout 2023.

“When you think about what the country must have been like in Muscatine (in 1873), what the surroundings must have been like and what the politics must have been after the war, to have the foresight of starting an insurance company back then is something significant. For it to last 150 years – and not just last like a relic in the corner, but actually be functional and useful in 2023 – it’s a pretty incredible achievement,” Norton said.

Originally, Muscatine Mutual filed claims for stolen horses, and as technology continued to advance, the company continued to cater towards rural eastern Iowans by insuring the equipment they used on their farms as well as other important assets.

“Obviously, all businesses that are able to sustain and thrive for such a length of time have to change and adopt new practices and new efficiencies, and so we’ve continued to do that,” Norton said. “That revolves around hiring really good people and having clients who trust us.”

Norton went on to say that for many of their clients, they and their families have trusted Muscatine Mutual for decades. “I’m pretty confident that some of them probably go all the way back 150 years, back when their great-great grandparents had insurance with us.”

Other elements that Norton believes have attributed to Muscatine Mutual’s impressive lifespan include the providing of “unique products” to the farming community and a willingness to hire insurance agents from a farm background, assuring that their team members are able to speak the ‘language’ of their clients.

Moving towards the future, Norton said that while he and his team continue to celebrate their big anniversary, they also hope to continue expanding, modernizing and changing with the needs of their clients as they provide high quality service.

Currently, Muscatine Mutual has established business in several Eastern Iowa counties, including Muscatine, Linn, Jones, Clinton, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Scott, Washington, Louisa, Henry and Des Moines. For more information on Muscatine Mutual, residents can call 563-263-9252, email questions to info@leeagencyinc.com or visit their website at https://www.muscatinemutual.com/.