From housing to warming, MCSA continues helping and holding strong despite pandemic

This was done through funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. With these government funds, MCSA is able to help eligible clients with initial move-in costs such as first month’s rent, deposits and utility assistance. Relationships MCSA developed with local landlords and housing groups have created a good mix of ways to assist those in need.

The pandemic caused setbacks for MCSA, however. The biggest example is they were unable to hold their annual New Beginnings fundraiser, which usually provides a third of the budget for their domestic violence shelter.

“Thanks to community support and some grant and regional funding, we were able to weather that one,” Leirness said, “However, the pandemic definitely had an impact on that, and not being able to host that event was hard, but we’ve been able to get through it.”

On a more positive note, the annual fireworks tent fundraiser had its most successful year yet. The event brought in $25,000 to help with shelter operations, about $8,000 more than last year. “We think the increase was partially due to regional shows being canceled, leading to more people celebrating at home, but we also had a strong volunteer effort and a lot of community members supporting us,” Leirness said.