MUSCATINE — After traveling more than 14 hours to the U.S., delegates from Ukraine have arrived in Muscatine to learn more about their Sister City.
Speaking through translator Andre Kamenshikov, Roman Beizyk said the group had some first impressions of Muscatine and the U.S. -- there was a strong American spirit in their first few days in Chicago, but the local nature and Mississippi River reminded them of home and the Dnieper River.
For just over a week, businessman Beizyk, surgeons Roman Kutsii, Oleh Shykoriak and chief doctor of the region and urologist Oleksander Slabyy were introduced to the community through home stays, a lecture on the history of Ukraine at Muscatine Community College, a meeting with the Rotary and health care professionals at UnityPoint Trinity Muscatine, and a road trip with organizer Walter Conlon of Muscatine.
The four men from Drohobych, a city with population of more than 76,000, sought to gather information about the U.S. and Muscatine to take back to Ukraine.
Since gaining independence after the fall of USSR in 1991, Ukraine has transitioned to a market economy. Beizyk said USSR's fall led to the closing of many industries because the economies were interconnected.
Ukraine has a future in information technology and agriculture, Beizyk said, which could put the country in a position to feed the world. With tourists arriving from Germany and Japan, Beizyi said he hoped to learn ways to promote more tourism in his country.
As Ukraine's health care system changes, Slabyy said the doctors wanted to learn about the U.S. medical system, which would add to their experiences with the European models.
Beizyk also said they wanted to see and learn from a country with more than 200 years of democracy, as armed conflict has affected Ukraine since 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea.
The delegates visited with Trinity Muscatine staff to share and learn about the current health care systems of both countries. Holly Thomas-Koehler, organizer of the hospital visit said the staff would provide an overview of public health and the history of health care in Muscatine, and the delegation would tour the operating room.
Beizyk said the group was grateful that public services like Sister Cities exist to bring people together. People make friends and that makes the world a friendlier place, he said.
Drohobych has been a sister city to Muscatine since 1998 when a cousin of Muscatine resident Walter Conlon initiated the partnership. Ever since, Conlon has helped bring residents of Ukraine to the area and has traveled to the Eastern Europe city, too. The former lawyer said since he's retired, he's chosen what he wants to do.
"I like to do work in something I like to do," he said. "This is something I like to do.'
Beizyk said hospitality is a tradition in Ukraine.
"We like to share our bread and our souls with others," he was translated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.