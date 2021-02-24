 Skip to main content
Frosted quackers
Frosted quackers

geese

 DAVID HOTLE

With temperatures in Muscatine soaring past 40 degrees Wednesday, the water fowl that make Weed park their home spent most of the sun-drenched morning more active than they have been for several weeks, scampering around the pond looking for food and interacting with visitors. 

