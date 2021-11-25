Fruitland community comes together to honor veterans

FRUITLAND — When Bill Brockert first decided to clean up around the veterans memorial in Island Cemetery, he thought it would be a simple one day job, but it turned into a complete renovation of the memorial with plenty of help from the Fruitland community.
The new memorial is complete with standing images of soldiers cut from steel, flags honoring all the services, a stone plaque, and a sign honoring several organizations that helped make the new and improved memorial a reality. The whole thing began when Brockert was working in the cemetery and decided the existing memorial needed some touch up work.
“I was working around there one day and I thought to myself that this thing needs to be repainted and it needs boards fixed on it,” he said. “I just started from there.”
After a quick trip to Menards, where he got paint and supplies at a greatly discounted rate after he told them it was for a memorial, the work began. Brockert said the original memorial had boards which needed to be painted every year. Where a stone plaque now stands was previously a piece of tin held up by two boards. Brockert said the memorial had been looking very “weathered.”
As he began working, Brockert found that there were plenty of people in the community that wanted to come and help. He thanked all the people who came out to assist in making the memorial something the town could be proud of.
As the memorial was beginning to return to life, Brockert found Lewis industrial Services making metal plaques that servicemen could show inside their vehicles. He asked supervisor Ken Carpenter if they had a laser cutter to cut out what are now the silhouettes of soldiers standing guard over the memorial. He asked if the display could be life sized – about six feet tall. Carpenter said they did and that he would donate the steel for the project, as well as a stand for the stone. The powder coating was done at Tully Industrial in Davenport free of charge.
Brockert said that he soon realized a concrete pad was needed to hold the new features. He contacted Hahn Ready Mix, who likewise said they would provide whatever was needed.
With the memorial taking shape, Brockert realized what was needed to top everything off was a new flagpole. He said the existing cast iron pipe required mechanical assistance to fly a flag, as well as having been painted several times. He went to American Legion Post 27 to discuss the project. During a meeting that week, the Legion, the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Ladies Auxiliary got together to replace the flagpole.
As the memorial was almost completed, Brockert thought the only thing left was to remove the sod around the site, which would make the memorial almost maintenance free. He contacted CR Landscape, which put a border of stone and matting and white marble rock on the inside.