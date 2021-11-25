Fruitland community comes together to honor veterans

FRUITLAND — When Bill Brockert first decided to clean up around the veterans memorial in Island Cemetery, he thought it would be a simple one day job, but it turned into a complete renovation of the memorial with plenty of help from the Fruitland community.

The new memorial is complete with standing images of soldiers cut from steel, flags honoring all the services, a stone plaque, and a sign honoring several organizations that helped make the new and improved memorial a reality. The whole thing began when Brockert was working in the cemetery and decided the existing memorial needed some touch up work.

“I was working around there one day and I thought to myself that this thing needs to be repainted and it needs boards fixed on it,” he said. “I just started from there.”

After a quick trip to Menards, where he got paint and supplies at a greatly discounted rate after he told them it was for a memorial, the work began. Brockert said the original memorial had boards which needed to be painted every year. Where a stone plaque now stands was previously a piece of tin held up by two boards. Brockert said the memorial had been looking very “weathered.”